Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp status

Aug 29, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals that is celebrated in India. The ten-day-long festival marks the day Lord Ganesha was born. Lord Ganesha, also known as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, is the God of wisdom and intelligence, and also the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Ganeshotav falls in the months of August or September, and on the fourth day of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. People celebrate the festival publicly as well as privately; every home is graced with an idol of Ganesha, and devotees flock to pandals to seek blessings from the larger-than-life idols.

The Elephant God is known to have quite the sweet tooth, so a sweet dish called modak is offered during Ganesh Chaturthi, it is believed to be Ganapati’s favourite sweet dish. Modak is a dumpling that is either steamed or fried, and is made with rice flour, jaggery, grated coconut and dry fruits.

The festival ends by immersing the idol in a water body, a river or the sea. Hindus believe that immersing the idol signifies that Ganesha has returned to his parents, Shiva and Parvati in Mount Kailasha. While the festival is celebrated throughout India, the states of Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh celebrate it with much fervour.

Here are some of the best wishes messages, WhatsApp and Facebook, quotes, wishes, and greetings to share with your loved ones this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh,

Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world,

Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Aug 29, 2019