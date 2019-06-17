Give your home a Marie Kondo makeover with these 5 storage items

Many swear by the organising tips shared by tidying expert and author Marie Kondo as a clutter-free space sparks joy and makes living easier bit by bit. There is always a scope for excess if one looks around the house and even though one wants to get rid of them, there is always some sentimental value associated with things. Essential things like clothes, shoes, books, accessories can be organised seeking inspiration from the time-honoured Konmari tradition. It is best to begin category by category and reorganise things as per requirement and keeping them in such a way that they are within reach and make one’s life stress-free.

As our living spaces and home decor are a reflection of who we are, it is always a good idea to get storage items that help in not only putting things in a particular order to avoid unnecessary clutter but also making your life easier and utilise your time in doing better things rather than diving into a pool of clothes and other items each time you are looking for something.

Here are 5 storage items for your home that can make your life much easier.





1. Hanging storage bags are always a good choice for those who like things organised categorically.







2. Drawers always come handy for those miscellaneous items.







3. Make-up storage boxes are good for those innumerable brushes and other products. Everything at one place without clutter.







4. Scarf hangers are a useful pick and they can also add to the decor of the room.







5. What’s better than a bookshelf that does not take any extra space and carry all the books?







First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:54 IST