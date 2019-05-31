Home Decor Trends 2019: Celeb tips on how to keep your house cool this summer

Amrita Raichand, Chef

I live by the sea (in Mumbai) so our view is amazing. We don’t want the view to be hidden with curtains, but still want to block our house from the sun. So this time, we got sheer curtains that we draw in the morning. This blocks the heat and not the view. I also make huge jars of infused water using oranges, lemon and cucumbers. The water is full of anti-oxidants and the colourful jars double up as décor items as well.

Mannara Chopra, Actor

To beat the scorching heat and pollution, I get indoor plants such as philodendron, peace lily and spider plants that purify air inside my home. They need to be watered and taken care of but look great and add cool vibes to my room. I also keep flowers such as bela, roses and mogra in a water bowl for a soothing fragrance in the house.

Anupama Dayal, Designer

Adding a personal touch is a must. One can add a sturdy plant like syngonium in the house or even dip banana leaves in water. Adding a chunk of bougainvillea flowers can add an element of vibrant hues. I use traditional cane furniture and incorporate light and handwoven textile. All my decorations are derived from the sea and are in some form of shells. I also feel rose petals are underrated. I’m obsessed with fragrance get essential ones from old Delhi. I usually buy them from dargahs. I combine rose and cinnamon or citrus with spice.

Hunar Gandhi, Actor

I love whites and pastels in summers. My entire house is all about white and I love that. For me, my house is a reflection of who I am. I have painted my walls white in colour and have used quotes that resonate with my personality. I also move away from heavy home linens such as silks and velvets and opt for cottons, khadi and lace during these months.

Reynu Taandon, Designer

I have a lawn with soothing green tree covers on all sides. I’ve added cane furniture covered in soft chanderi linens. In summer, every table of my house is either covered with white organza or chanderi table clothes. Sometimes, we adorn the glass vase with a lot of amaltas branches. The champa petals by my pool side too give it a country chic feel. Peach blossoms and money plants could be other cool options for summer. I use diffusers with fresh lemon grass or sandalwood, that act as mood enhancers. If I’m hosting a dinner, I like to play with either candle lights or mood lighting.

