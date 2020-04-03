e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Google Doodle shows how to prevent coronavirus through important steps, informational videos and more

Google Doodle shows how to prevent coronavirus through important steps, informational videos and more

Google Doodle today shares information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus and how the virus is affecting the world through an interactive animation, videos and more.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Google Doodle shows how to prevent coronavirus through important steps, informational videos and more.
Google Doodle shows how to prevent coronavirus through important steps, informational videos and more.(Google.com)
         

Search engine Google has dedicated a special doodle to educate the audience on the prevention of coronavirus. The new doodle comes with the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives’. The interactive doodle shows the letters of GOOGLE engaged in different activities during lockdown and social distancing such as singing, reading a book, talking on the phone with your special someone and exercising. While it promotes the idea and the need for social distancing, Google has also shared information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, how it’s affecting the world, the steps one can take to prevent it and also watch informative videos that will help educate a large number of people, which can then also be shared on devices, social media and more.

 

Users seeking information on the coronavirus outbreak just need to click on the interactive doodle and get a knowledge bank dedicated to this crucial information that can save lives amidst this pandemic. The doodle emphasises on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a PSA that reads ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’, leading users to the following 5-step guide:

STAY HOME.SAVE LIVES.

Help stop coronavirus

1 STAY home

2 KEEP a safe distance

3 WASH hands often

4 COVER your cough

5 SICK? Call the helpline

Hindustantimes

This is followed by Dos and Dont’s:

Dos

- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

- Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

- Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

- Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’ts

- Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

Watch this short animation by the World Health Organisation to learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself against it:

 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle