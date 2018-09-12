Hartalika Teej 2018: History and importance of the festival

Hartalika Teej 2018 is one of the three significant teej festivals in the country. On this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped for achieving marital harmony.

Hartalika Teej 2018 is celebrated in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from it, the other two important teej festivals are Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej. Women do puja, dress up in new traditional clothes and observe a fast for happiness in their marriage.

The word Hartalika is derived from ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’ which means ‘kidnapping of a woman friend’. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati’s friend had once taken her into a forest so that her father would not be able to marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wishes.

The prayers are performed during a special time period and the fast is also held by devotees. The morning period or the Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat is supposed to be auspicious for offering prayers to Goddess Parvati.

The Hartalika Teej’s morning prayer muhurat is from 6:15 am to 08:42 am. Tritiya Tithi starts from 6:04 pm on September 11 and ends at 4:07 pm on September 12. The festival is celebrated a month after Hariyali teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:55 IST