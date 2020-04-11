e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s how consuming vitamin D rich food protects your heart

Here’s how consuming vitamin D rich food protects your heart

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:40 IST

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Intake of food rich in vitamin D may show good results with heart-related problems, suggests recent research.
Intake of food rich in vitamin D may show good results with heart-related problems, suggests recent research.(UNSPLASH)
         

Intake of food rich in vitamin D may show good results with heart-related problems, suggests recent research.

The research was published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece.

In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

