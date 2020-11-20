e-paper
Here’s how eating mangoes reduces older women’s facial wrinkles

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may have another benefit -- reducing facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin.

Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Representational image
Representational image
         

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may have another benefit -- reducing facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin. The study was published in the journal Nutrients. Postmenopausal women who ate a half cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 percent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 percent decrease after four months.

“That’s a significant improvement in wrinkles,” said lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. But the findings are very specific and come with a caveat. “Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mango may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be,” Fam said.

Researchers said it’s unclear why consuming more mango would increase the severity of wrinkles but speculate that it may be related to a robust amount of sugar in the larger portion of mangoes.

The randomized clinical pilot study involved 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III. Women were divided into two groups: one group consumed a half cup of mangoes four times a week for four months, and another consumed a cup and a half for the same period of time. Facial wrinkles were evaluated using a high-resolution camera system.

“The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles,” said Robert Hackman, professor in the Department of Nutrition and corresponding author of the study.

“This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see,” added Hackman.

The study looked at the severity, length, and width of fine, deep, and emerging wrinkles. Fam said the group that consumed a half cup of mangoes saw improvements in all categories. Fam said further research is needed to learn the mechanisms behind the reduction in wrinkles. She said it may be due to the beneficial effects of carotenoids (orange or red plant pigments), and other phytonutrients that could help build collagen.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

