Here’s how you can turn your home into an eco-friendly abode in 7 simple ways

Environmental crisis has taken over the dailies; they have been dishing out gloomy fare about the environment and the hazardous effects on it. So there is pervasive air of resentment due to which the country has assiduously starting moving towards sustainability. Ditching plastic bottles and using glass instead, banning single use plastic and so on. However, when it comes to our homes, there is a lot we can do to pass it through the eco-friendly litmus test. Experts tell us how

Table top

You can move from plastic bottles to copper or terracotta - as they are BPA free aka Bisphenol free and do not release toxins- as glass ones are heavy and cumbersome to carry. Even mitti ki bottles are great especially in summer. Replace plastic chopping boards with wooden ones. For storing food, you can get terracotta or ceramic bowls. Even zip pouches and cling wraps is also helpful in replacing plastic materials. Bamboo and wooden spoons are also readily available now. One can use banana leaves, earthen or terracotta plates and to do up a table. Similarly, a roll of brown gift-wrapping paper or jute table mats can ideally be used as a runner.

Walls and floorings

Go for organic paints on the walls, wallpapers, decals, air purifying plants, pebbles as they set the tone for a clean and green living atmosphere. Opt for walls which have a renewable wood finish, they are mainly comprised of bamboo. Bamboo can be harvested quickly in two to three years as compared to normal wood that usually takes over a decade. It can be manipulated with eco-friendly stains to give it a darker look and an elegant finish. Opt for wood or stone flooring instead of vinyl.Linoleum is also a best pick for sustainable flooring because it is made of natural materials, which makes it biodegradable.

Home décor accents and furnishings

Use jute and wool rugs, organic fabric curtains – thermal curtains, lamp shades and Origami Chandeliers, Indoor Plants are few areas that can be worked upon when revamping a space. Start with the things that are easy to change like, curtains, cushions and upholstery then get on to changing the wall colour and texture. Plants, Artefacts and other accent pieces can be added later. Similarly, cotton, jute, linen, silk fabrics can be introduced through towels, furnishings and carry bags. Handmade Ayurveda soaps and cosmetics can easily replace the high end animal tested cosmetics that contain harsh chemicals. There are rugs and home linen made of recycled materials. Recycled PET are a universal hit – while recycling PET bottles fibres and yarns are extracted from these plastic bottles. Polyester is a manmade fiber, synthesized from petrochemical products by a process called polymerization, yarns created from recycled polyester aim to be continuously recycled with no degradation of quality, allowing one to minimize wastage.

Furniture

One can also use furniture made of bamboo or marble as it is quite durable and sustainable. Another best alternative is wood such as teak or she sham, both are highly durable as well as sturdy.

Top tips

•Replace Plastic flowers with real flowers

•Use of thermal curtains

•Eliminating plastic waste by using Leafware compostable forks, spoons, knives, and tasters

•Source Sustainable furniture made of bamboo or wood.

•Opt for walls which have a renewable wood finish

•Wooden, ceramic, glass or even paper based decor accents are the best

•Marble or Wooden center table

Inputs by interior designer Reecha Sharma, Aditya Gupta and Natasha Kalra

