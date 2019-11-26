e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

High-fat diet may increase colon cancer risk

Two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a new study.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a new study.
Two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a new study.(Unsplash)
         

Two genes that appear to help stem cells in the intestine burn dietary fat may play a role in colon cancer, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, described a new connection between the way cells consume fat and how genes regulate stem cell behaviour in the intestines of mice.

“This is important because scientists have shown that when there’s too much dietary fat in the intestine, stem cell numbers increase, boosting susceptibility to colon cancer,” said senior author Michael Verzi, associate professor in the Department of Genetics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

People naturally lose millions of intestinal cells daily, much like they lose skin cells.

Intestinal stem cells undergo constant renewal and fuel the continuous turnover of the lining of the intestine, but altered stem cell functions can lead to colon cancer.

Recent studies have shown that intestinal stem cells can increase in animals on a high fat “Western” diet, potentially explaining an elevated cancer risk from such a diet.

The team recently discovered that two genes (HNF4A and HNF4G) work together to promote the proper function of the intestinal lining.

In the new study, they found that mice lost intestinal stem cells when these genes were inactivated, confirming their importance. Scientists believe that the genes help stem cells burn fat, providing them energy.

Going forward, the researchers hope to further investigate whether the two genes alter stem cell numbers and cancer risk during a high fat diet, said Verzi, who is also a member of the Rutgers Center for Lipid Research.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Lies, defection and spectacle’: Congress pulls up BJP with 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
Lies, defection and spectacle’: Congress pulls up BJP with 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle