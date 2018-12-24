Ho! Ho! Home! It’s all about Christmas cheer

By now you would have your tree ready, glittering with all the lovely decorations and gifts for Christmas. But why should just one corner of the house look all festive? How about dotting your place with li’l DIY creations that spell Xmas cheer? Now, we know you’ll be pressed for time. So, here are some ideas for you to take inspiration from, and make your house picture-perfect before that party tonight.

Drab to fab

How’s that for modern minimalistic Christmas decor? (iStock)

Got a ladder that only sees the light of day when the house needs repair? Now, put it to use to pretty up your place. Find a suitable space to rest it against and hang your choice of decorations on it. Super easy, right?

Door accessories done right

Bring out those scissors, thread and glue, as it’s time to get crafty. For the stocking and jingle bells, carefully stitch felt paper together, pretty up with sequins and paint patterns on it.

And, for the cutesy bangle-tree, position and secure bangles together with a rope thread and hang decorations from it. Check out the video below:

Merry meals

Christmas table setting. (iStock)

As you set the table for guests, secure the cutlery in a red napkin, and place the leftover tree decorations next

to it. They’ll shower you with compliments for more than just the yum meal you cooked.

Cone for corners

Wrap the pine cone in fairylights. (iStock)

Pine cones anyway make for li’l decor pieces that you can spruce up the house with. Add a festive touch by wrapping them in fairylights. Now, just place in your desired spot and let it glow.

Take it outdoors

These will make for perfect decorations for the entrance. (Shutterstock)

This one is a little more time-consuming but worth the effort. The hand-painted hanging (use cardboard and paint) on the left and wreath (secure a tree branch in a circle and embellish with Xmas decorations) on the right will look best at the entrance.

Interact with the author @shrutidargan

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 19:15 IST