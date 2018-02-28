Holi-inspired dishes with a twist

Holi celebrations are incomplete without the taste of sweets and of course, colours. Holi delicacies may have different names in different regions, but the idea is the same. This season, chefs bring to you varied delicacies with a twist. While some are the traditional treats, some are tweaked to fit in this colourful festival.

What: Monkey Gujiya

Monkey Gujiya (HTPHOTO)

Chef Manu Chandra, Monkey Bar

These sweet dumplings are made using refined flour with a filling of khoya and dried fruits, deep-fried till crisp. Here at Monkey Bar,we offer a slightly different version which contains cream cheese, almond and cashewnuts, topped with dry cranberry and dusted with cardamom sugar,” says chef Chandra.

What: Special Thandai Panna Cotta

Thandai Panna Cotta (HTPHOTO)

Chef Glyston Gracias, Smoke Deli House

Blending India and Italy, Smoke House Deli presents Thandai Panna Cotta, the traditional Italian dessert with an Indian twist. Explaining the making of the dessert, chef Gracias explains, “The panna cotta is made by infusing the ingredients of the beverage, keeping in mind the essence and flavour of the festival.”

What: Veg Mezze Platter

Colourful Mezze platter

Chef Vikas Kuriyal, All Rounder Shots

The humble hummus is often served as a starter or a snack which is not only healthy but filling too. Chefs at All Rounder Shots present a Holi twist to this dish. “ We have used beetroot and green peas to form a colourful platter. Enjoy the spirit of Holi as you relish colours on the plate while spreading them in your lives too,” says chef Kuriyal.

What: Khasta Matar Kachori

Khasta Matar Kachori (HTPHOTO)

Chef Manu Chandra, Monkey Bar

Kachori is a favourite throughout the year. However, this tweaked version of the traditional savoury will get you thinking. Relish this kachori which has a stuffing of green peas and soya which can be baked instead of deep-frying.

What: Walnut Halwa

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Mineority by Saby

A versatile ingredient, walnuts make a great addition to every sweet dish. Chef Sabyasachi picks California walnuts to create a blend of modern and traditional offering. Walnut halwa has the goodness of the nut and provides an experience of a traditional halwa.