Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 19, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 06:56 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have particular personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so go ahead to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20) Some changes may be required in your travel plans. Home related construction or renovation may be put on hold. Those seeking admission in a premier institute may have to wait for some more time. Gains are foreseen in a business venture. Happy time is foreseen at work as you tackle your job efficiently. Health-wise you will feel on the top of the world. A family member studying out of town or abroad may need your support.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked will need to spend some more time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) Keeping the lines of communication open with spouse will be important to keep the relationship intact. An outing at this point in time would not be a good idea. Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some. A celebration at home may have to be a limited one. Something that is available on the house will help you save money. Chances of promotion start looking slim for borderline cases. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will achieve understanding and make a place in each other’s heart.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Homemakers may be in a mood to give a facelift to the house. Those planning a luxury travel may have to rework on the dates and timelines. Those opting for higher studies will be able to gather their focus and energy. A healthy bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood on the financial front. Take good care of your health. An inspection at work will go satisfactorily. An elder’s advice will prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) Consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. Achievements of a family youngster may make you proud. It will not be a good idea to put yourself for a speed test on road. Students passing through a tough phase will be able to give a good account of themselves. The day has finally arrived for which you had been planning for long. You are likely to find yourself in a monetarily profitable situation. Keeping fit and healthy will not be too difficult, as you make all the right moves.

Love Focus: A heart to heart conversation with the lover is likely to lit up your mood.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23) You will manage to take out time from your busy schedule for the family today. Looking at the vacation pictures will help you live those moments again. Those planning to shift the place of residence may need to wait for some more time. Those aspiring for admissions in prestigious institutes may need to prepare for some changes in the competitive exams.

A profitable venture is likely to fill up the coffers of some businesspersons. You may make concerted efforts to remain fit. Some of you may be balancing two different jobs at the same time.

Love Focus: You will find your relationship going from strength to strength.

Lucky Colour : Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) Family may not be supportive for your idea to travel alone for any reason be. Keep a property issue on the hold. Those studying will need to burn the midnight oil and take all the help they can to perform well. You may consolidate your financial position. You will be able to keep fit by choosing a few healthy options. Government employees may plan to buy a luxury item. Home will be a happy place to be in, only if you are able to control your mood swings.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23) An excellent day is foreseen when all issues get sorted out. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions. At work, you can be efficiency personified. Don’t trust anyone with your money. Health remains good, as you turn to fitness. Someone is likely to prove most helpful on the domestic front today. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift to lover will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Making necessary arrangements for the household may be on your mind today. Students may need help from mentors in paving a way through the changes in the new curriculum. Don’t be hasty in matters of property. The day proves excellent in more ways than one. You are set to achieve greater heights on the professional front. Financially this is a good period, which promises money from various sources. Strict diet control will help you retain total fitness.

Love Focus: Your excitement is likely to motivate your partner to make this a perfect day for romance.

Lucky Colour: Cherry

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Domestic front is likely to remain most peaceful and serene. Browsing through the online sites and adding things in your cart is going to be fun part of your day today. A property deal may soon be signed. Students giving competitive exams can expect tough competition.

Financially, you are poised to profit from a venture. Your creative talents are likely to be recognized at work. You are likely to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will be richly rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Those aspiring to study abroad may be contemplating to reconsider their decision before taking the final plunge. A distant relative may call to avail your advice on an important subject. An online shopping spree is on the cards for some. You will be able to successfully complete an important project that comes your way. You are likely to grow financially strong. An active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Newlyweds are likely to have the best of time in doing something together.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Some of you may volunteer to help someone reach an important destination. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. An old book is likely to keep you hooked.

You are likely to achieve stability on the financial front. Some of you may start a walking or jogging regimen to stay fit. Some of you are likely to switch jobs for better financial prospects. Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it.

Love Focus: A compatible match is likely for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20) Those staying in joint families are likely to enjoy a good time today. You are likely to receive some offers for the property you have been trying to sell for long. You will get enough opportunities on the academic front to showcase your talents. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way to help someone. Returns from previous investments promise to keep you financially sound. Maintaining your daily routine of workouts is important to maintain good health. You will manage to hold your own in a workplace situation.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

