Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 06:57 IST

All 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have distinct and different personality traits. Horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on below to know whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Doing up the house is possible for some homemakers. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Those feeling monetarily insecure will have nothing to worry about. You will have the money to be a bit self-indulgent. You can get all excited at the prospect of joining a prestigious company or institute. Introducing new health tips into your lifestyle can help you reap healthy returns.

Love Focus: You may feel let down by lover not honouring a commitment on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Household chores may seem a hassle to some. Teachers or parents can get upset with non-performing students. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague is recommended. Your desire for some monetary perks may not be immediately fulfilled. Becoming health conscious is likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: Think of new ideas to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Some aspects of personal life of a family youngster may worry you, but it is better not to think too much about them. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition. Financial front is set to grow stronger through wise investments. Some profit making opportunities are likely to come your way. Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right.

Love Focus: Those much in love will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. Good financial condition will elevate you to plan for the things you desire. A helpful colleague will offer to share your workplace burden. Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving. Include family in everything you do.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Positive changes on the domestic front are likely. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. Some of you are likely to be honoured on the social front. You will manage to recover money you had given up as lost. This is not the day to demand a perk on the work front. Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health.

Love Focus: Lover may appear swollen faced due to something you have said or done.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Someone may seek your advice on the family front. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training. Expenses may need to be trimmed a bit. An exceptional day is foreseen at work as you impress one and all by your talents and communication skills. You will do much to remain physically fit.

Love Focus: Bliss is assured for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Those struggling to get back in shape will start achieving significant results now. You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. Meticulous preparation to woo lover is likely to brighten up the romantic front! You may not be too benevolent to someone asking for a loan, as you remain cautious on the financial front. It is no use confronting a senior even if he or she is wrong.

Love Focus: You can experience mutual attraction with someone lately on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) You can be kept busy by a family youngster, who wants to get something done with your help. Difficulties faced by you of late will get resolved by themselves. A little care on the expenditure front can find you financially comfortable. You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health.

Love Focus: Finding a soul mate cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Cherry Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You will maintain good health by following a regular routine. Changes on the domestic front are likely for some. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Monetary front brightens up for some and allow them the freedom to shop to their heart’s content! New employees are likely to find the workplace environment to their liking.

Love Focus: Someone you love can have a surprise waiting for you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Talking to old friends and distant relatives cannot be ruled out. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front. Delegating authority for organising a function on the social front will ease the burden off your shoulders. An opportunity for earning an extra buck can come to you. Your efforts are likely to bring cohesiveness in the team on the work front. Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos.

Love Focus: A charismatic lover can be envied by your circle of friends.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. You are set to talk to the people of eminence. You will manage to plan your finances well and avoid tight situations. Handsome earnings are foreseen for those associated with the fashion and textile industry.

Love Focus: Don’t disappoint someone out to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) An ailing closed relative is likely to show significant improvement. You will diffuse all tensions and make the home front a happy place to be in. A pat on the back for excellent performance is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. Handling subordinates with love and understanding on the professional front will reap rich dividends for you.

Love Focus: It is time to take some concrete steps on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter