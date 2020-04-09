Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 9, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:39 IST

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may have to wait for some more time to become proud possessors of property. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts. You will make the most of a situation to improve your financial condition. Some of you can face unexpected competition at work. You may get encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. A child can prove irksome and will need to be dealt with firmly.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to grow stronger and may even take the form of romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A long standing demand of a family youngster is likely to be met by you. Shopping essential items may be on your mind. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Saving money can be on the top of your list at present. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work before you proceed further. Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind.

Love Focus: Lover will have much to share with you and will keep you entertained.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Some domestic responsibilities may require you to apply for a leave. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your friendship. Financial gains are indicated, as good earning commences. Professionally a challenging day is foreseen at work. Rapid improvement in health is foreseen for those suffering from an ailment or recovering from surgery.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up only if you see things from lover’s point of view.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Friends or relatives may enjoy a get together via video calls. Your idea for an outing is likely to be sacked by family members. Moving to a new location may have to be postponed for some time now. Expected arrears are likely to take their own sweet time to materialise. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. Those undergoing surgery will make quick recovery and be their fighting fit self again.

Love Focus: Lover may require own space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Don’t let a minor ailment get out of hand, as it can cause you trouble later on. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. An out of town trip may have to be postponed to a later date.

Money you have been trying to recover may take some more time to materialise. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some of you may make a serious attempt to look for love!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Flipping through some online deals is likely to fetch you some good bargain offers. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon. You may get a chance to witness something exciting.

Some delay is foreseen in submitting a task on the work front. Self-control in what you eat is the key to your excellent health. Ban on spending is likely to be lifted for some youngsters. Those seeking a break from the routine can plan to chit-chat with some old friends.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover will prove most gratifying and help strengthen the loving bonds

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Youngsters can expect to have a good time watching the series of their choice. Students needs to pull up their socks with regards to their preparation. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today. Your hunt for bargain is likely to get you the right price for something that you desperately need. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. Irregular timings can tell on your face and health.

Love Focus: Expect to get surprised by partner’s ideas on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Lack of confidence can dishearten those appearing for an important exam. Keep your personal effects safely, as misplacing something expensive or important is indicated. You will succeed in enhancing your earning. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups. Following your daily routine will keep all ailments at bay and lead you towards total fitness.

Love Focus: With confusion over a relationship issue sorted out, you will heave a sigh of relief.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will get a lot of time to spend with family. A proposed business trip may have to be rescheduled to a later date. Someone may need your support, so be at hand. Discussing financial matters with experts will prove an enlightening experience. You will manage the work entrusted to you admirably and come into the good books of people who matter. If getting into shape is your concern, relax you will be able to achieve your aim.

Love Focus: Lover may seek space, so give in.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A recent product line launched may not show the desired response without adequate publicity. Achieving your immediate professional goal can pose difficulties. A heart to heart talk with an old friend is possible today. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. Those preparing for competitions may find it difficult to achieve full concentration.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A friend or colleague may motivate you to take up a healthy activity. Some of you may plan to watch a movie with family together at home. Academic front seems dismal for some as performance dips. You will manage to keep your impulsive nature in check. Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction. Money concerns may bog you down, but the situation is not as bad as you think.

Love Focus: Engagement is possible for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Parent Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you can get frustrated with the daily routine and crave for a change. Fond memories from the past may keep you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Money will not pose any problem, but investing wisely is the need of the hour. Initiative will be required by some business persons to make the day profitable. Diet control will be the key to your good health. You can be helpful around the house today.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter