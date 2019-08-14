Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 14, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:58 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You will be much more careful in incurring a major expenditure, so as not to go beyond the budget. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. Don’t discuss a property matter in front of anyone not concerned with it, as it can prove unfavorable. Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. You may not feel right about an action you are about to undertake, but your fears will prove to be baseless.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover is likely to shower dollops of love on you and brighten up the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is an auspicious day to acquire property. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. Be careful so as not to default on loan. Some turbulence on the work front can be expected and can take a serious turn. Someone is likely to invite you over to stay at his or her place.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spare time for meeting lover today, but make up for it later.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. You are likely to add to your assets Active lifestyle will keep you fit. Financial security promises to add to your independence. Recognition for your contribution at work may not come quickly and you may have to toil harder. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds.. Some of you can lag behind on the academic front by not being regular.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. Worries regarding money may be laid to rest as you reap rich dividends through past investments. A complaint of a family member from someone can make you see red. Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged! An exciting trip may get postponed. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite gender you enjoy being with may give rise to romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A trip will help you realize your dream. Being fair to the heirs on the property front may become an overriding issue with of some owners. Some of you may feel frustrated by not being able to raise enough money to realize your dream. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends today. Avoid excesses in food and drinks. s. There is a risk of things coming to a standstill on the professional front, but you will find a way to get started once again. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member will be at his or her best behavior and will do you proud. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. Spit and polish may become the order of the day for some homemakers. Health may need care and attention. Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. A skill needs to be perfected to avoid lagging behind others at work. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated.

Love Focus: Flirting won’t hurt you and can give oodles of fun, so why not enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Strong will power may be needed to keep in shape. Family may appear a bit demanding, but you may be reading too much into it. Travel only if you have to. A stranger is likely to extend a helping hand and become your friend. Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. A few additions and alterations in the house are indicated.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win someone’s heart may face insurmountable hurdles on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Financially, you are not likely to face much problem as previous investments keep your bank balance healthy. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. Not discussing issues with seniors before implementing may bring you into the firing line. You will be much more mentally at ease by talking things out with someone you blindly confide in.

Love Focus: Whatever is in your heart needs to be expressed in words on the romantic front, so don’t feel reluctant in doing so.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will take every opportunity to understand the finer points of your job. You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. A project may require additional finances to become viable. A property deal is likely to favour you. Someone calling a spade a spade on the social front can hurt you in the extreme. House planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays.

Love Focus: Promises on the romantic front may be difficult to keep, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to take steps to strengthen your social bonds. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. A loan given to someone may not be returned on the promised date, but it will be returned in good time. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. A leisure trip with someone close will not be without its share of hassles, but will prove enjoyable on the whole. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property.

Love Focus: A match making process may be underway for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey. A peaceful existence is foreseen and will allow you to unwind today. You are not doing as much as you can for remaining in shape. You can be a bit careful in spending your money to avoid upsetting your budget. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Your guidance in something important may be sought at work.

Love Focus: Inadequate response from your side may dampen the spirits of the one who is ready to shower his or her love on you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An increase in workload is foreseen on the professional front, but you will overcome it. You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest. Stability on the financial front is assured. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Homemakers can remain busy in doing up the house today. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Some risk is foreseen on the road today, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily and you will get a chance to enjoy happy moments with partner.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 08:09 IST