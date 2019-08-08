Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 8, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:21 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Property front looks much more favourable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some. Opportunity you had been waiting for may already be here on the academic front, so make the most of it. Excess of anything is bad, so be moderate in your habits, if you want to remain fit. You can face a lot of hassles on the domestic front, if you don’t get organised.

High expectations from someone on the professional front will be a folly as he or she is certain to let you down. Even though you are spending little money, you may continue to worry about your financial future.

Love Focus: Don’t just be subtle about matter in hand on the love front. It’s time to do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A journey planned with family may not turn out as enjoyable as anticipated. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. A fitness routine that fits your lifestyle is likely to be taken up. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. It is best to delay starting anything new on the business front, as it may encounter hurdles. Outstanding bills threaten to upset your budget, but you will manage it somehow.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to respond positively and help you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. For those married, travelling together with partner on a long journey may bring the magic of yesteryears. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Additional money can pour in from unexpected quarters. You will manage to curb bad habits to keep healthy. You fare excellently well on the academic front, thanks to your unwavering focus and concentration.

A confused state due to too many responsibilities may become your bane at workplace.

Love Focus: Taking romance to the next level is a distinct possibility for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. Keeping fit will be your mantra and motivate you to undertake strenuous activities. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front.

Those appearing for exam or competition will do well to maintain their tempo of studies. A job you were apprehensive about at work will turn out satisfactory. Don’t leave any financial terms vague in a negotiation, as it can cause problems later.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may encounter someone interesting.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23): Your professional skills are likely to be praised by higher ups and help further your career. You will be able to muster the finances needed by a family youngster for higher studies. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases may not find relief from home remedies. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody family elder. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives today in a thrilling outdoor activity. You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long. Someone’s good guidance may come as a big help on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts in expressing your romantic aspirations for someone you love, albeit in a subtle manner.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. Good preparation and sharp memory will help you remain mentally relaxed on the academic front. Some of you will be absolutely focussed on saving money. Those with allergies or some medicine intolerance need to be careful. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success.

Love Focus: Lover may get a bit selfish, where relationship is concerned.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful. Be careful of getting duped in a property deal. Fear of failure looms large for those facing a tough competition on the academic front. Satisfactory time is foreseen for those who have joined a new job recently. A family youngster can feel a bit frustrated in not getting the right break in the job market. Present rented accommodation may become heavy on pocket, so start looking for alternatives. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You are likely to make special efforts to make your romantic evening out a success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money. Some of you may really need help in completing an important assignment on the academic front. Joining the group of health conscious people will prove beneficial in achieving total fitness.

You will be able to infuse harmony on the domestic front. Someone may invite you to visit to a historical monument or some other place of interest today. This is the day to play your winning card on the professional front. You will have no dearth of money, but judicious spending is the need of the hour.

Love Focus: Those in love may be planning an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short vacation just to let your hair down cannot be ruled out. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Students will be able to give a good account in a recently concluded examination. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A professional issue is likely to be most competently handled by you. Reducing expenses and increasing savings may be on your mind. Health-wise you will need to be careful of seasonal ailments.

Love Focus: Differences may creep into your relationship and keep you at loggerheads with partner.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone going off overseas from the family can make you emotional. A senior is likely to favour you at work, as you play your cards well. You may need to plan a journey in the coming few days. This is an excellent time to develop or own property. An excellent opportunity comes your way on the academic front. Financial security is assured as you earn well. Natural diet is likely to serve you better.

Love Focus: Someone may play a double game with you on the romantic front, so be careful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. Those new on the job will easily overcome whatever difficulties crop up and get into the groove fast. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market. Those pursuing academics may face a tough time. Keep expenditure on a tight leash, if you want financial stability You will feel much fitter with a changed lifestyle.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your ideas and thoughts can kick start a budding romance, so remain hopeful!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. Good home management will keep expenses well within limits and help you save much. There is much sense in following the path of moderation to keep the body and mind in balance. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. A fun-filled journey is foreseen and may keep you totally engrossed. An excellent day for matters related to property. Tackling the workload on the academic front may become difficult for some.

Love Focus: A new romance brings in a wave of exhilaration to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

