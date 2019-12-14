Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 14, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Never leave your house without reading your horoscope. It helps in preparing for the day and equips us with the ability to deal with whatever is coming our way. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Let’s see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Good news awaits some on the property front. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront. Health remains excellent through dietary control. Your financial prospects are set to rise, as earnings increase. You will need to devote more time on the professional front to do full justice to your job. Softening your stance on some domestic issue will be most welcome by the family. A leisure trip may not be as exciting as anticipated.

Love Focus: Attempts to rekindle your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your initiative on the property front will get you a step closer to owning your very own home. Achieving something important on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. You may find other avenues of earning money. Professionals will find much merit in going in for newer ways to publicize their talents. Time spent on the domestic front is likely to rejuvenate you. A picturesque locale can tempt some to set out on a vacation.

Love Focus: You are likely to take time out for romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Taking possession of a new house or flat may become a reality for some. Encouragement on the academic front may spur you to do better in current projects. Workouts will keep you fit. Financial situation is set to get better, as prospects for increased earnings brighten. You are likely to be made in charge in boss’ absence. A family vacation can get spoiled due to someone’s moodiness. Avoid fatigue on a long drive by taking adequate breaks.

Love Focus: There will be much excitement as romance transforms into matrimony.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Special treatment is likely to be accorded to some at work, due to your professional skills. Spending time with some distant relations is foreseen and will be refreshing. Remain ever vigilant on the road, especially if you are behind the wheel. You will have your say in a property matter. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals. Eating right and remaining active will help maintain good health, despite irregular hours and little rest. Improving financial prospects will encourage you to think big.

Love Focus: Your brash ways may put lover off and dash your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A difference of opinion in a professional matter may turn into an argument. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. Something that you desire to get done will be completed without a hitch.

Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. House owners are likely to rent out their premises at a good price. Those ailing are likely to be nursed back to health by the family. Financial terms and conditions regarding buying property may need to be sorted out first.

Love Focus: Take things easy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A vacation with family is likely for some. Renting out premises for handsome returns is possible. Peace and tranquility prevails as you start working for it.

Your efforts will lead you to total fitness. Money spent for a good cause will give excellent returns in kind. Problems encountered on the professional front will need to be addressed urgently. Problems confronting you on the home front will disappear.

Love Focus: Love life will turn most exciting, as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Give ear to a family member’s advice as it will be for your own good. This is a good time for visiting a friend or relative you have not met in years. Delay is foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. This is a good time to earn something from a property possessed by you. Indulging in light exercises on the fitness front is in order to remain up and about. A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Some more efforts may be required to complete a job before the deadline on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love and romance is likely to come into your life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to get an opportunity for spending an enjoyable time with a childhood friend or relative. Balanced diet is your answer to keeping good health. You will be able to pay off a loan. A changed attitude on the professional front will help you succeed, so think about it. Hectic schedule may not let you enjoy time with family today, but you will make up to it. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take a backseat today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Things may not go smooth for those travelling abroad. Paying the booking amount for a property is possible and will take you a step closer to having your own roof over your head. Career planning may take priority over other things for the career-conscious. A boost in salary and perks is indicated for some. Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. Achieving financial equilibrium will not be too difficult. A family dispute may require a compromise without recourse to legal procedures.

Love Focus: A promising turn of events on the romantic front will warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. This is a good time for visiting a friend or relative you have not met in years. Keep a tab on the developments on the academic front, as someone may mislead you. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. Joining a gym or starting a exercise routine is indicated on the fitness front. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Use tact in asking for leave on the professional front, as you risk being branded as ‘frequent-leave-taker’.

Love Focus: Your romantic initiative is certain to elicit a positive response from the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Meeting old members of the extended family is possible today. Delay in a journey is foreseen, but will be made up. You can think in terms of buying or selling property. Coming back into the good books of a teacher on the academic front may prove a big relief! Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health. Spending too much on friends can leave you broke, so remain prudent on the financial front. Innovating something new to smoothen the working is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: The one you are showing interest in on the romantic front is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. You succeed in persuading someone to do your bidding on the academic front. This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards. Your self-motivation to remain fit works wonders. You may end up spending more than you had intended to in a social situation. Arrears due to you are likely to be received.

Love Focus: Don’t be too trusting of anyone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

