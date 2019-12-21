Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 21, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:16 IST

We get to know about our daily horoscope through astrology. The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets help in determining these predictions. Every sign has its own traits which can tell us a lot about a person. It would be a great idea to start our day already knowing what is in store for us. This is where horoscopes guide us, by telling us what the day might be like for us. So, go ahead and read about what will work in your favour and what might not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Marital relationship will get strengthened by mutual give and take. Don’t over speed under any circumstances. You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon. Surviving only on junk food will soon tell on your health. Be judicious in your spending and remain focused on saving. Partner is likely to help you out of a tight professional situation. Partner is likely to help you out of a tight professional situation.

Love Focus: An out of wedlock love interest will seem exciting, but is fraught with danger.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to keep fit by remaining regular in your daily workouts. Heavy expenditure incurred in a party or function will compel you to tighten your belt now. This is the day to complete the work you had been postponing for long. Patience and tolerance will help you rise above all misunderstandings happening on the domestic front. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. Some property issues get resolved amicably. You will find your popularity rising on the social front.

Love Focus: Spouse can be after you for putting off something important.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): property may come to you through inheritance. A lot of footwork is foreseen for those working outdoors. A change in lifestyle will do your health a whale of a good. Good money from an unexpected source is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Clubbing leisure with business will help lighten the load. You are soon going to find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! However, remain vigilant while on a journey, as loss is foreseen.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together and may get upset if you are unable to do so.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Office workload is likely to increase and make you do overtime. Much fun and frolic is foreseen on the family front. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. A property booked may come into your possession.

You will be satisfied with the progress that a matter is making on the social front. Some of can try alternative medicine to maintain good health. Moneywise you remain in a comfortable position.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your patience may be tested on the home front. Those driving on highways need to be careful. A disputed property can take a legal turn. A special occasion is likely to be celebrated with full gusto. At work, you will be able to rise to the occasion. A regular exercise routine will help you enjoy good health. Someone may appear reluctant to help you out financially, but will do so in the end.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms and may find you on cloud nine.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may remain engrossed in planning for some future event on the family front. Youngsters trying out a vehicle need to be careful. Property matters will need to be sorted out amicably, if you want things not to get stalled. Some honor or recognition is likely on the social front. An excellent investment opportunity may come your way. You may need to kick a bad habit that is affecting your health. Those new on the job will be able to establish themselves.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become hectic, as meetings increase!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A property deal proves profitable, as you get it much below the market price. You are likely to remain in high spirits today, as your wish comes true.

Financially, you will be able to add to your wealth by playing the stock. Health remains good through diet control and exercising. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time. Arrival of an unwanted guest at home can prove annoying. Going for an outing will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Young couples may think on the lines of a second honeymoon.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A chance to travel on an official tour will materialize for some. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Not the best day to start anything new, so wait for some more time. Your innovations on the home front will be much appreciated. You may need to kick a bad habit that is affecting your health. Profits are likely to keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Using lame excuses at work may put your credibility at risk, so remain upfront.

Love Focus: Love life takes a turn for the better, as you feel much open with partner, than before.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You can be counted upon to escort someone important on a tour. Postpone all property matters for some other day. A pleasant day greets you and promises to climax towards an exciting finish. Your financial acumen promises to keep your coffers brimming. Being a choosy eater may turn out to be good for health. Business people will find the day favorable. Family and finances can put you in much stress and strain.

Love Focus: Weather may play a key role in making you feel unusually romantic today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may be a wee bit choosey in finalizing a suitable match for yourself or for someone eligible in the family. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. You may think of buying a major household item. Those searching for accommodation near place of work or study may get lucky. Eat right to remain fit and healthy. Your foresight and bargaining powers are likely to save you much. Workplace will be a blissful place to be in, as you enjoy what you are involved in

Love Focus: Love life is set to become hectic, as meetings increase!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A piece of good news regarding a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood. Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Keeping your mind stress-free will be important. You remain in perfect health. You will be able to do the balancing act of keeping the financial front stable, despite rising expenses. Keeping a low profile at work is likely to endear you to those who matter.

Love Focus: You can feel at odds in dealing with someone who is attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Homemakers are not likely to leave any stone unturned in making changes at home.

You can call your near and dear ones over for a party. Coming back in shape will seem much easier under expert guidance. You will manage to make yourself financially secure. You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. Those in the habit of driving rash will need to exercise caution today.

Love Focus: Romantic life is likely to be more happening, than before, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter