Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:29 IST

We all to want start our day on a happy note, and hope that it stays that way. Wouldn’t it be nice if someone told us how our day would fare today and incase of an untoward circumstance, how we’ll find the strength to stand up to it?Daily horoscopes help us in knowing what our day is going to be like. Let’s find out if the stars are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. Stars seem favourable on the academic front and promise much success. Those unwell show positive signs of recovery. A changed mindset regarding finances will nudge you towards wise. Your networking skills can come in handy in raising capital for a project, so go for it. Mood swings can get you on the receiving end of a family elder. Those associated with travel and transport need to be cautious.

Love Focus: You will find partner more loving and emotionally supportive.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travel will be important in enhancing business or for clinching a deal. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket. Taking all the precautions for retaining good health will find you in fine fettle. Financially, you will remain in the pink of health. You will need to remain conservative on the financial front, as the situation remains tight. Slow business may affect profits, so rework the strategy once again. A young family member may begin earning soon.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now. Expect some good news on the health front. Think before you loosen your purse strings. Things move smoothly at work, as you go about your job quickly and efficiently. Curbing wasteful expenditure at home will be difficult to control. If you are planning a long journey, travelling light will be a good idea. You will manage to submit a project nearing a deadline in time on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can take comfort in the thought that there is someone waiting in the wings for them on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family life seems most fulfilling and you will find spouse much more loving and caring. Some of you can enjoy driving around all by yourself. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. Performance on the academic front may show a downward trend. You enjoy a spot of good health by sticking to your exercise routine. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong. Not reacting to half-baked information will keep you from getting into problems at work

Love Focus: Your marriage or of someone in the family is likely to be solemnized soon.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An important job on the home front pertaining to maintenance will be successfully completed. Vehicle can give you trouble, but it will be of minor nature. The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery. Your reputation is set to enhance, due to your helpful attitude on the social front. Becoming popular amongst people you work with is possible. You may eat something that does not agree with your system and suffer. You will try your best to be judicious in your spending in order to conserve money.

Love Focus: Fluctuating moods of lover can play spoilsport to a perfect evening out.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): On the social front, you are likely to remain in the limelight. Beating the path to total fitness may be on your mind and promises excellent health. Money given up as lost is likely to be returned soon. You are likely to do well in your chosen field. Things turn out the way you want them to on the family front. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you had always wanted to. It is best to steer clear of any dispute on the property front.

Love Focus: Putting off something for tomorrow can get you on the wrong side of spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Improvement in eating habits promises to improve health. Remember, lending money to someone today is as good as lost. As you get deeper into your work, you are likely to get some insights that you had never imagined before. Your ideas may not find favor with parents and get you a big no for an answer! Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. A bad property deal may haunt some. Taking possession of a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romantic front is likely to become happening through your initiative.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An excellent opportunity for overseas travel may present itself. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Acting in an advisory capacity to someone important cannot be ruled out. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Getting overly tight-fisted in money matters is not desirable. A favourable day for business is foreseen. A family youngster is likely to do you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: You manage to douse the flames of passion and how!

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A great opportunity to own property may come to you. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Your financial horizon is set to brighten, as earning gets a boost. Not enough knowledge about a new machine or gadget at work may let you down. Seeing the family happy will give you immense joy. A drive to the countryside will give you the peace and quiet you seek.

Love Focus: Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Steely determination will propel you to success on the academic front. Home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem. You can face problems if you don’t start saving for the rainy day. Cancellation of a posting or transfer cannot be ruled out for those in uniform. Someone close may make efforts to meet you and may even organize a family gathering. Travelling with family will be fun.

Love Focus: You may feel much closer to lover now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! Problems are foreseen for those using the road. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. Delay may make you miss something important on the academic front. Maintaining good health by taking adequate steps will not be too difficult. Chance of earning big money is just round the corner, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Consider your line of action well, if you want a calculated risk to work for you at work.

Love Focus: Lover life promises immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family reunion is on the cards for some. Don’t drive if you are fatigued or in high ‘spirits’ as it can prove risky. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. You can be hauled up for not doing enough on the academic front. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Financially, you will manage to remain in a comfortable situation. This is not the day when you can afford to sit back and relax at work, because a new task stares you in the face!

Love Focus: A new love interest enters your life, so expect some action-packed days ahead!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

