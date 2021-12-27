Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 27, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You may not be able to participate in a family event due to circumstances beyond your control. Those preparing for exams will be able to find someone to clear their doubts. Past investments start giving good returns. Things start improving slowly on the personal and professional fronts. Health improves and is not likely to pose any further problems. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey.

Love Focus: Those in love will feel much closer now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. A word given to someone on the social front will need to be honoured. Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. Business people may find the business going downhill with supply exceeding demand. Taking up a fitness course is on the cards and will prove highly beneficial.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front. Focusing only on the essentials will be the key to complete the tasks. Earnings are set to increase. Entrepreneurs can face difficulties in starting a new venture. Those doing their bit to shed weight may find encouraging signs. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life.

Love Focus: If you are in love, get set to enjoy togetherness!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Professionals are likely to find an increase in clientele. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. Judicious spending would be required to maintain a happy financial state.

Love Focus: Spouse may focus on keeping you in a happy mood today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Desire to attain perfect figure and physique may motivate you to take up some form of exercise routine. Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Treating a subordinate with compassion will earn a lot of goodwill for you.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find things warming up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side. You will remain totally at ease in a competitive situation because of good preparation. You are likely to be honoured and put on a pedestal by your well wishers. Conserving money will be a sensible option at this juncture. You are likely to have a comparatively easier time at work today. Quit smoking as it would help you to remain physically sound. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride.

Love Focus: You may find winning someone over a lot more difficult, than you had anticipated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. Possibility of a windfall continues to grow stronger for some, especially those in trade. Establishing your authority on the work front will help restore your self-esteem. Those feeling under the weather are likely to show improvement.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family function or celebration is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships. Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue. Academics may take up much of your time today, but the efforts you are putting in will be worth it. Opening some more avenues of earning cannot be ruled out on the financial front. Regular exercise promises to bring a marked difference in your fitness.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get close to someone you are secretly in love with.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. You may invite someone over for an outing together. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets. You will be able to get your money released that is not being done on some grounds or the other. Doctors, engineers and other professionals may find the day exceptionally good as far as profits are concerned. Some of you are likely to make efforts to come back in shape.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front. A side business will start giving good returns and add to your wealth. You get an opportunity today to prove your mettle on the professional front. Those ailing may find their condition improving.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front. Some favorable developments on the social front are foreseen. You may have to put in your bit for good health. A new procedure implemented on the work front may cut down your workload. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Love Focus: Taking steps to rekindle your love life is possible and promises to put romance back on tracks.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those planning a long journey will find things going smooth. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. You may have something important handed over to you on a platter on the academic front. Constraints regarding money are set to disappear, so rejoice. Your professional experience will be much in demand. You may choose to lead a more active life, just to enhance your fitness level. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated.

Love Focus: Parents of someone eligible may get an offer for a suitable match they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

