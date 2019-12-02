Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Choosing healthy food options is possible, as you become increasingly health conscious. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Your professional reputation is likely to get some rich clients into your fold. A family dispute is likely to get settled amicably.

Love Focus: Lover may threaten to dissolve the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) : Someone who matters on the professional front is likely to give thumbs up to your performance. Following a fitness regimen more seriously will be important for good health. A windfall can be expected, as your financial stars are set to rise. Domestic chores can leave you fatigued. Travel on the busy roads may be risky. Waiting endlessly for someone or something may make you lose your patience. An honor or reward can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn for the better, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) : A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. A distant relation can create a misunderstanding amongst the family members. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. Health and love life remain satisfactory. Adding to your wealth is possible. Discussing professional matters, rather than keeping them to yourself, will help clear your mind. Limit out of city travelling, if possible.

Love Focus: Love life proves immensely fulfilling, as partner seems in a romantic mood!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Household chores may mount, so set aside some time for them. Don’t undertake a journey by road if you are not feeling up to it. A responsibility taken up by you on the professional front may not be discharged in a timely manner and put you in a spot. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. Some of you may take an initiative to get back in shape. Moneywise, it will be in your interest to remain tight-fisted. Those trying for a prestigious appointment in the organization are likely to get shortlisted.

Love Focus: Stars burn bright on the romantic front, so expect your love life to turn most happening!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. Attempts to rake up dead issues on the social front will meet with mixed success as the other party may refuse to play ball with you. You are likely to remain financially strong. Some of you may think on the lines of establishing a home gym, just to remain in shape. You will be able to clear the air on something that is bugging your mind at work. Meeting someone on the family front may bring forth happy memories of yesteryears. Delay is foreseen in reaching your destination.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove mutually satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may be tasked to take someone sightseeing. You may not be able to achieve what you had set out for on the professional front. The intensity, with which you had progressed towards your goal is set to increase. Change in lifestyle in pursuit of fitness promises many untold benefits. A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. Increasing workload will be admirably tackled by you on the professional front. Your suggestions regarding an issue are likely to be accepted by a family youngster.

Love Focus: Differences with lover cannot be ruled out on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23) : Undertake a journey with full preparation, if you want to enjoy it. You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front. An agreement with someone not seeing eye-to-eye with you is likely to prove mutually beneficial.

A piece of good news involving a family youngster is likely to delight you. You will find yourself in the pink of health. Family will support you in cutting corners and conserving money, so expect a substantial increase in savings. Your stubborn nature can get you into trouble on the professional front, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Become the initiator on the love front, if you want things to move forward!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): On the family front, be rest assured that changes that are not to your liking will not be carried out. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today. Travelling towards the east promises new opportunities. Efforts put on the health front are likely to get you back in shape. A loss making venture can put your financial front in doldrums, so vet it carefully before launching it. You will succeed in getting someone’s support at work in tackling something difficult.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to get enamored with someone who works in close association with you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. This is the day when you need to catch up on things at work. You may need to deal with someone with a firm hand on the academic front. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. You will be totally geared up for a family member who needs medical attention. Splurging money to impress others can prove heavy on your pocket. Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favour.

Love Focus: Fun and gaiety on the romantic front is likely.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Homemakers may be in full swing in doing up their home. You may not be able to complete what you had set out for on a long journey. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. A much awaited deal on the business front will come to you. An injury or ailment can troublesome. Lay down the terms clearly, even if you are lending money to someone known.

Love Focus: Don’t push things too far on the romantic front, as it can get lover off mood.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your self-confidence will see you through a trying phase in your professional life. Celebratory mood prevails on the academic front, but don’t let this be at the expense of your studies. You are likely to enjoy good health, even if you are feeling a bit under the weather at present. You will be able to manage your finances well. Think and spend to save something for emergencies. Home front is likely to remain in a state of happiness. Travelling is not advised as stars don’t appear favorable.

Love Focus: Love may blossom with someone you had only known for a short time, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Mediation and yoga will come in handy to counter stress, but you will have to be regular. Judicious spending will be needed to keep your bank account healthy. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to contribute to organizational efficiency. A family dispute is likely to turn ugly, so take the advice of others. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. You remain in total control at work and manage to impress those who matter. Maintain secrecy regarding your preparations on the academic front, as someone is out to take advantage of you.

Love Focus: Chance to remain around the one you secretly love may materialize and prove most exciting!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

