Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 8, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:01 IST

Why stay oblivious to what is going to happen to you when horoscopes tell you exactly what the stars have in store for you. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for all of us. The sun, the moon and the planets determine whether the odds will be in our favour today. Each sign has its own characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Read on.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Something planned meticulously on the professional front will require continuous supervision to succeed. Someone may seek your help on the domestic front, so be available. Youngsters are likely to enjoy an excursion. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Improvement in academic performance will be of immediate concern. Despite pressing commitments, you will be able to remain regular in your exercise routine. You may have to put a stop to a dream project, before you become tight on the financial front.

Love Focus: Sharing togetherness with partner is on the cards on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A pilgrimage or a historical tour may be undertaken by some. Some of you may plan to shift residence by acquiring additional property. Timely submission of an assignment may save you from an embarrassing situation. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. Financially, you may remain a bit tight, but will be able to manage your finances well. For some, getting leave may be a problem. A piece of delightful news will bring happiness on the family front.

Love Focus: Lover may get overwhelmed by a surprise that you gave, so expect to be pampered in a special way!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will be able to take positive strides in getting something done on the professional front. Your desire for organizing a family gathering may not get an encouraging response from your near and dear ones. Be careful on the road. A disputed property can take a legal turn. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination. Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition. Efforts may be required to become financially secure, as some expenditure or the other will keep occurring.

Love Focus: Expect a blissful existence on the romantic front, as sweetheart showers love!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone close will help you in sorting things out on the domestic front. Avoid over speeding on congested roads. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed and get you the ownership. Efforts on the academic front are likely to be richly rewarded. Digestive problems contracted from contaminated food or water cannot be ruled out. You can’t afford to get lavish at this point in time. You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude.

Love Focus: You may feel slighted by the indifference shown by someone you secretly adore.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Keep sometime reserved for revision in an exam, if you want to fare well. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Unexpected expenses threaten to upset the budget, so remain careful. Getting a chance to meet an important client is likely to propel your business forward. You may feel an undercurrent of dissent on the family front, but only you are to blame for this.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you had met just a few times is a distinct possibility!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good physical fitness will allow you to enjoy an adventurous outing. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned. Taking all precautions and preventive measures to keep good health will be a step in the right direction. Financial troubles will soon be over. Decisions taken at work will be bang on target and help you move ahead. Changes effected on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood.

Love Focus: Those involved in a romantic relationship on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. Keep a check on what you speak at work, as it can have some negative repercussions for you. You will manage to nurture a sick family member back to health. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Health foods and power drinks will help retain your energy on the health front.

Love Focus: Lover is in mood for something special, so read the signs!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. A journey proves profitable. This is a good day to deal with property matters. You may find your interest waning on the academic front due to something that you are unable to understand. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front. Set your financial front in order by taking expert advice. Your attempts to shirk work on the professional front may get you a major share of the tasks.

Love Focus: Wedding plans may be drawn by those in a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Getting tied up at work is foretold today, so keep some time off for spending with the family. Doors to new opportunities will be opened by travelling extensively. A legal battle is foreseen for those involved in a property dispute. Academic aspirations come within your grasp, so go ahead and seize them.

Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect. You will have enough to loan money to someone close. Someone’s advice will help you in making correct decisions on the professional front.

Love Focus: Getting entangled in a romantic affair during a vacation is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An issue may get blown out of proportion on the home front and make you daggers drawn with spouse or a family member. Some respite is foreseen for those facing commuting problems. Property issues will be settled in your favor. Good preparation for a tough competition promises great success. A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic. Checks and balances will keep the financial front strong. It is better to talk it out rather than remaining dissatisfied by a decision taken by higher ups at work.

Love Focus: Romantically you are likely to find yourself on cloud nine, as you enjoy the company of your partner.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An old friend will refresh fond memories of yesteryears. Those contemplating a long journey should arm themselves for emergencies as health can pose problems. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil. No problems are foreseen on the health front. You are likely to earn well without much efforts. Your eye for detail will not let you miss even minor mistakes at work.

Love Focus: Romance may remain at the top of your mind today and help to find your ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A positive feedback on property may help make up your mind. Excellent showing on the academic front will help you in realizing your dream.

You may choose a healthy option for fitness. Financially, things look good for you. At work, others may want to emulate your good example. Some contentious family issues will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Traffic rules are not meant to be broken, remember that!

Love Focus: Budding romance with a co-worker cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

