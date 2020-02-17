Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 17, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 06:34 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front as you get to spend time with them. You will need to keep your mind on the task at hand or you can face the firing line. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus. Financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Some of you are likely to overstep the deadline for a job, but luck will be on your side.

Love Focus: An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. Uplifting and improving your quality of life and those around you will take both time and effort, so have patience. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. You will need to utilise your money judiciously. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. You will be able to keep negative thoughts at bay and look at things in a positive light. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for a long time. A loan you had been wanting will be yours at a reasonable interest. Some of you are likely to make an honest attempt at fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. You will need to out-think your colleagues, if you want to further your career.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. A good turn done to someone is likely to be reciprocated in full measure. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front. A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work before you proceed further

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional blackmail by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A family gathering may give you a chance to meet someone you have not met in years. However, you need not worry as these are the ups and downs of life, which one has to take in one’s stride. Stability is assured on professional and academic fronts, basically through your own efforts. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Financially you are likely to remain well off. A meticulously conducted event will be a feather in your cap at work.

Love Focus: You can be choosy where love is concerned. But, once you decide nothing can stop you from attaining it.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. Anxiety that had been clouding your mind for some time is set to dissipate. A family youngster may need your advice and guidance. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earnings. Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Those thinking of switching jobs should wait and watch.

Love Focus: Lover can keep you waiting, but it will be for a genuine reason!

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24- October 23): Those passing through a not so good phase are likely to feel motivated by meeting someone influential. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. Strict dietary control is important. Some of you may need to hone your professional skills. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Discussing future prospects with the one you love is possible and will prove most satisfactory. Some of you will be able to get rid of an addiction through sheer will power. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. Those unwell will be taken care of well. Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your communication skills and persuasiveness is likely to help you win a business deal. It is best not to raise any contentious issue at home as it can create disharmony. An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! Property issues are resolved amicably. You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to pay for those romantically inclined.

Lucky colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those aspiring for a particular profession may have mixed luck. Planning something with the family will be work more than enjoyment. A worry about some issue can keep you ill at ease, but it will soon pass. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Following the advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Be particular about hygiene, if eating out.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self-esteem.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A child or family youngster may need disciplining. Learning additional skills is on the cards and will help in adding to your prestige. Distractions can make you lose focus on the academic front; stay attentive. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. Getting the benefit of the doubt in a workplace slip-up appears possible.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Bringing a change in yourself and looking at things from others’ point of view is advised. Praise may be expected on the academic front. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. Haste makes waste; remember this on the work front.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

