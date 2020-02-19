Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:12 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A tacit understanding with others will smooth things out on the family front. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. You will be able to prepare well for a competition on the academic front. An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. A balanced diet and exercise is advised. Steady earning will keep you stable on the financial front. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Partner can be in a romantic mood, so don’t prove to be a disappoint!

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may enjoy driving around all by yourself today. A focussed approach on the academic front is likely to do wonders for your performance. Those organising an official function or an event can expect things to run smoothly. Your personality can impress a lot many on the professional front. Recovering a loaned amount may not be as easy as you think. Someone will be most supportive of your efforts on the health front. Those homebound may need to go prepared to shoulder domestic responsibilities.

Love Focus: Workplace romance promises to take an exciting turn.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. This is a good day to spend driving round the countryside. Recognition is in store for some in academics. Today, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals. Health remains excellent through dietary control. You are likely to find your financial circumstances improve, as money begins to flow in.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to set in today, so prepare to cosy up with the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Domestic front remains peaceful, as you take things in your own hands. Care needs to be exercised while driving. Good news awaits some on the property front. Your academic performance is likely to improve. Some of you are likely to get an excellent performance report from your senior on the professional front. Financially you will find yourself in a comfortable situation, but it could have been better. You will succeed in keeping yourself fit.

Love Focus: Relaxing in the company of the beloved is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Cutting down on frequent travel will be in your interest. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. You may be preparing for something important at present, so give it your best. Things start looking brighter on professional front. Financial worries become a thing of the past, as money comes to you from an unexpected source. Health needs care. You may need to give time to certain domestic matters that can no longer wait.

Love Focus: Make full use of a romantic situation materialising soon!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A trip out of town is likely to prove fruitful. Wealth and property through inheritance is a possibility. You may be moving towards achieving something that you desire on the academic front. Taking adequate care of your diet promises to keep you fit and healthy. Chances of overspending in a shopping spree are foreseen. Those into side business will find the day profitable. The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front.

Love Focus: An office romance is likely to be taken to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4. 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You may be called upon to do something important on the professional front today. A long journey is on the cards for some. Take good care of your property as someone is out to lure you. This is an excellent day when whatever you touch turns to gold! Newlyweds may experience a blissful existence. You are likely to enjoy good health as you manage to follow a healthy routine. You can be a bit strict in curbing wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Meeting beloved seems difficult today, but you will manage it somehow!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An outing gets postponed. This is the right time to draw your will. Your wish is likely to get fulfilled on the academic front, provided you take timely action. Previous investments promise good returns. A friend’s advice is also likely to work wonders on the health front. Changed strategy on the professional front will help some thwart competition and lead. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards

Love Focus: Your love life simply rocks!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An official trip will get a lot of work done, so volunteer for it. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. You are likely to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. Regular workouts will keep you in shape. An unexpected cash crunch is likely to put you in a spot. Uncertainty and indecisions can hamper progress at work. Plans for the marriage of an eligible family member may soon fructify.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a romantic liking for a new colleague at work.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Mood swings of a family elder need to be kept in check. A short journey with lover is on the cards, but much depends on your getting spare time. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Your social standing is set to get a boost. Following the advice of experts will help you in attaining total fitness. Saving money for a big purchase will be a step in the right direction. You may be called upon to conduct someone important around your department today.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An out of town trip may materialise. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Your performance on the academic front remains encouraging. Money invested in a scheme is certain to multiply. Eating right will help you steer clear of digestive ailments. You may have to get after someone to get a task completed at work. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may need to make things exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A good earning opportunity is just around the corner. Support of a close relation will be most welcome. You will be able to sell a house or property at a good price. Someone may keep you guessing regarding an important event on the social front. An exotic outing with partner will prove most exciting. A good earning opportunity is just around the corner. Regular medication may be required to cure a medical condition

Love Focus: Romantic life gets a boost, as you leave no stone unturned to make it exciting.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

