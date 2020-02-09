Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 9, what’s in store for Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, Taurus and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:03 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Purchasing a property is likely to become a reality soon. You will need to reign in your impulsiveness as it can upset people who matter. Money may come to you from the least expected source. Take a break for rejuvenation. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. Do not let your indifferent attitude make an outing with your lover colourless.

Love Focus: Surprise your partner with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. Good wishes and blessings of well-wishers will help you in achieving what you have set out for. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. Your street smart ways promise to keep you in a winning situation on the professional front. Desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it. Several opportunities for earning are likely to come your way, but you need to seize them.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to ring for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front at the earliest can become important. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Property is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front. An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. Those in the financial field should avoid any kind of distraction and concentrate on the task at hand. You will be helped by your well-wisher in clearing the air about some workplace issues.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to be missed by the eager beavers!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some good news can be expected on the property front. Think wisely before loaning money to a friend as early return of the same is not foreseen. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. You will prove your mettle on the professional front by completing whatever was entrusted to you in record time. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. You are likely to improve your performance in the sporting arena. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. You will need to continue your efforts on the academic front. Good contacts will help you free an important project from bureaucratic hassles and raise your reputation on the professional front. Wealth comes your way in a most unexpected manner, but unforeseen expenditures cannot be ruled out. Being attentive about your health would be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a distraction.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is an excellent day for purchasing property. A gossip is likely to hamper your image if you are not careful. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Your methodical approach is likely to save you from last minute rush in an important project. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may still have to wait to get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Travel only if you have to. Getting influenced to do something undesirable is possible. Professional front seems promising for those out to impress superiors. Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. Monetary help can be extended to those in dire need of money, but it will not be an unconditional charity.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked can get on the wrong side of lover by not devoting enough time.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good performance on the academic front may open a number of new avenues for you. An event or a function organised by you is likely to come in for immense praise from all quarters. Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Your financial challenges need to be dealt carefully. Meeting the expectations of seniors regarding an assignment or project may not prove difficult for you. A family get-together may not prove as exciting as anticipated. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Chances of a legal case or a property dispute getting settled in your favour cannot be ruled out. A piece of information may prove important for getting new opportunities on the academic front. Your knack for marketing yourself successfully is likely to take you places! Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. Find ways to conserve money.

Love Focus: You are likely to succumb to the charms of someone you have only met once!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Attending a family get-together is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Not so favourable developments over a property in dispute can worry you. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Steady income from savings may come in handy for child’s tuition. Deskbound may take an initiative to shake a leg and come back in shape. Something not achieved on the work front may need to be put at a priority.

Love Focus: Your suspicions about lover will be unfounded and this will come as a big relief to you.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. This is an excellent time to go on a vacation with family and friends. Someone’s help will ease the burden from your shoulders on the social front. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary to keep in shape and eating right will be important. You may fail to take the necessary steps to resolve the differences cropping up on the work front.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to take up things from the past.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. Those shifting to a new location may find the day to be hectic. A favourable situation is likely to develop on the academic front and will make you realise your dream. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world. Some of you will need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. Waiting a bit too long may let slip a good business opportunity. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends!

Love Focus: Keep romance on the back-burner today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter