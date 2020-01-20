Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 20, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Personal security may become a cause for concern for those living singly. Volunteer only if you have the time to undertake whatever is assigned on the domestic front. A new eating place may not prove as expected. Take care of your health. Your confidence and ability to impress those who matter will make things promising for you on the career front. Overseas travel may prove hectic for some.

Love Focus: Don’t go overboard making promises that you aren’t able to keep.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keep your expenses on a tight leash, if you want financial stability. Good health allows you to explore the enthusiasm in late night parties. Keep your important documents safe while travelling. Someone in the family is likely to share your responsibilities and make you feel lighter. You may remain stressed regarding a professional matter but you will be able to manage through.

Love Focus: If you want romance to go the way you want it to, then start communicating better!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Someone is likely to look up to you for help while travelling. You will manage to take care of domestic priorities with the help of somebody close. Young entrepreneurs will manage to establish themselves in their respective businesses. On the academic front, you may become a role model for some youngsters. Not adhering to laid out procedures on the finance front can get you into trouble, so don’t take undue liberties.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to plan a surprise for the day.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit as a fiddle. You will need to pull your act together, if you want to get into someone’s good books on the family front. You may travel to meet someone dear. Successful completion of an important assignment may come as a big relief. Wealth comes to you from unexpected sources so you should be able to pay off some loans as well.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and succumbing to it is preordained!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your financial well-being will be looked after by your wise investments. Work front appears to be too hectic and is likely to keep you tied up today. Don’t get swayed by somebody’s tall promises on the career front, as he or she may be leading you up the garden path. Someone is likely to prove most helpful on the domestic front today.

Love Focus: If you want things done your way, you will have to lead the way.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your efforts to move ahead on the career front may soon start getting positive results. Don’t be soft in dealing with someone’s lackadaisical attitude, especially if pertains to an important investment. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle! Take seriously what someone has to say about a family member, it may be for his or her own good.

Love Focus: Marriage prospects are likely to click for those looking for one.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those on a vacation are likely to have a time of their lives. Money from the past investments are likely to yield profits now. Those planning to redo the house may have to wait for some more time. You may be given a charge of an important project at the workplace. Manipulating someone close to serve your own ends is a tempting possibility that you may succumb to.

Love Focus: It is time you learnt the ropes fast, so as to not cut a sorry figure.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Professionally, you may have to put in more hard work. Drive a hard bargain on the business front to win a deal on your terms. A family reunion is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. Those travelling will not face any delays. You may take steps to further your interests in following a new exercise regimen. Taking an academic dream forward will bring much joy to those around you.

Love Focus: Your relationship gets a “Go Ahead” from the family members.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers are likely to bring some positive changes at home. A new diet is likely to detox you well. Family may have special plans for the evening. Something you had been apprehensive about may turn out to be favourable on the professional front. Financially, the day appears to be moderate. Avoid influencing anyone to view things from your perspective regarding a crucial property deal.

Love Focus: Send the right signals to someone you want to cultivate for your own selfish interests. This will make your task easier!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Things go perfectly fine on the professional front as stars favour you in whatever you take up. A business started on the side now starts fetching small gains. Travelling with a group will be fun. It’s a good day to hunt for a new house. Go full steam ahead with an assignment on the academic front to make your mark. Avoid losing your cool or it may hamper your peace of mind.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may need to start hunting for a suitable mate!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your habit of giving lame excuses may portray you in a not-so-pleasant light on the family front. Students lagging behind may have to double their efforts to catch up with others. A work cum leisure trip is going to make you feel better. You are likely to plan a bigger investment as the cash register promises to keep ringing. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to show excellent results. At work, don’t let a situation get out of hand, as you may very well be pulled up for it.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen are likely to experience magical moments.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20):On the family front, you may be able to tackle an issue in the right manner to cater to sensitivities of all. Money will not pose much problem as wealth comes your way. Those in private practice can find the business picking up by leaps and bounds. It is in your interest not to overlook somebody’s shortcomings, as he or she may become a deadweight on your shoulders.

Love Focus: Lover will support you completely in whatever decisions you plan to take.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

