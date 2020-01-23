Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 23, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Remaining tight-fisted for the time being on the financial front will help. Family can get irritated by your unreasonable demands. You may be forced to plan a trip with someone you don’t particularly like. Those who have applied for a house or plot can be in for a surprise. You are likely to get an opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front.

Love Focus: Love life remains immensely fulfilling, as mutual understanding grows.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): This positive day promises to bring luck and harmony. Finding your own personal space may prove difficult today at home, but your insistence will pay. Avoid undertaking a long journey. A property issue may not go as planned, but don’t let it go the legal way. Financially, you remain on a sound wicket. You will be able to resume your exercise regimen. You will find yourself in control of things, both personal and professional.

Love Focus: Someone’s romantic gestures will be hard to ignore, so make the best of the opportunity!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family life runs along smoothly, only if you don’t interfere with it! Friends travelling with you may delay you, but the outing will be fun. The dark clouds that had been playing hide and seek with you for the past many days finally dissipate. Giving out property on rent may have its share of hassles. Your good work on the professional front is likely to get acknowledged. You do everything right to keep good health. Financially, you are likely to remain in a most comfortable situation.

Love Focus: Romantic front may not seem as exciting, as it once was, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those overweight will be successful in fighting the battle of the bulge. Profit sharing in a business venture will leave you better off on the financial front. Good news on the family front awaits some. Lack of confidence may make new drivers jittery on the road. Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. A peaceful home front will allow you to let your hair down and relax. You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it.

Love Focus: A lot of happiness is in store for newlyweds or those going steady on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your extravagant ways may cause resentment in the family, so remain conservative in your spending. Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve. Those appearing for a tough competition stand a real good chance of clearing it. A senior may test you at work, but don’t worry you will come out with flying colours! You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. You may get serious about your health and join a gym.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to send romantic overtures, but be cautious of the real intent.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Keep a sharp eye out at work to make everyone fall in line. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Travel can turn your fortune. You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you. Financially, you will manage to increase your earnings by investing wisely. You are likely to bring your body into focus as fitness becomes your mantra! Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors.

Love Focus: An exciting new person is likely to enter your life on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you remain on a strong wicket and discover some more avenues of earning. It is best not to press home your point to a senior at work, as things may not go your way. Your helping hand to spouse will be much appreciated. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Those appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance on the academic front. Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness.

Love Focus: Spouse may be secretive. Give him/her the required space.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A suitable match for someone eligible in the family is likely to be found. Issues pertaining to property will be resolved amicably. An opportunity for job seekers is likely to appear on the horizon. Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! Following the instructions in letter and spirit in an exercise regimen is likely to make you fit sooner than expected. You may get hard pressed for time in completing a journey for doing something important. Right people for the right job will translate into professional success.

Love Focus: Chance for romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to achieve your aims on both personal and professional fronts. You may have to bend before parents’ will to attend a family event today. Stars look favorable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Setting the pace on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. Eat sensibly and avoid junk food to remain healthy. You can face difficulties in raising capital for a project.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Chance of going terribly wrong in something you are involved in at work is possible and threatens to get you in all sorts of problems. The day promises to keep the family front abuzz with excitement. Academically, you will manage to keep up the tempo, despite heavy workload. Travelling to a place of worship is likely. Favourable outcome of a legal matter can be expected. You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health. Rising personal expenses need to be reined in, before you get into a tight situation.

Love Focus: A refreshing change is needed in a romantic relationship to bring the excitement back.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family youngsters are likely to prove a big support. Plans for travel may be shot down by others. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated. You will be able to successfully deal with academic pressure. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Becoming body conscious is likely to do oodles of good to your image. Making the right moves at work will help win the favor of those who matter.

Love Focus: A casual meeting with someone promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting a free hand in a project that you are quite passionate about is possible. You are likely to enjoy a peaceful family life and remain happy by driving out the negativity within. Driving in congested areas is fraught with risk, so avoid it. Excellent performance on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. Those trying to get the best price for their property may get lucky. Taking precautions in health matters would be important. Friends may sponge off you, if you don’t remain tight-fisted.

Love Focus: Coordinating meeting with lover today seems difficult.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

