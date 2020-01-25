Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 25, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 06:17 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. You can be roped in to undertake a task and you will not even be in a position to say no! A new understanding will be reached with the family members by changing your mindset and becoming more open and receptive. Good time is foreseen for some in their social circle. Despite a dip in physical activity, you are likely to enjoy good health. Repayment for something you have purchased may assume importance at this juncture and prompt you to cut corners. If you are travelling by road, don’t over speed.

Love Focus: Today, expect extra attention from someone who has a soft corner for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. You will be in a position to demand a big pay packet and boost your financial strength. A party organized at home will prove a thumping success. Health poses no problems, buy don’t take liberties. Don’t volunteer for anything at work, if you are not confident of completing it in time.

Love Focus: You may keep romance on the back-burner today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Think through any responsibility entrusted to you at the beginning itself to avoid any hitches afterwards. You may plan a family trip to a place you have not seen till now. Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. A peaceful home front will allow you to let your hair down and relax. Laziness to shake a leg on the fitness front may overwhelm you, but you will manage to keep fit. Financial problems facing some are set to disappear.

Love Focus: An exciting romantic opportunity is likely to materialize.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keep financial stability in mind before going ahead with a venture, as you can very well end up in financial doldrums. If you are looking to get even with someone you hate, perish the thought as success is not foretold. Efforts will be required to manage quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you. There is a strong possibility of undertaking an out of town journey. Search may be on for a suitable accommodation for those looking for one. Positive thoughts will keep you in a positive frame of mind the whole day. Something that had been troubling you on the health front may show signs of abating.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get smitten with you on the romantic front, but it may just be a passing infatuation, so don’t read too much into it!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A home remedy may work wonders for a common ailment. Watch out for unnecessary expenditures. A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. Your stubbornness may not be tolerated at home and can set you up on a collision course with a parent or family member. Travel may prove therapeutic for some. An interesting project may come your way on the academic front. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you may resolve to undertake stringent measures to remain slim and trim. Monetary help from others may be needed to finance your dream project. You will manage to upstage your nearest rival in your efforts to corner glory on the professional front. Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. On the academic front, address some urgent issues immediately or you may suffer the consequences.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bundle of emotions, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Seniors may repose full faith in you for undertaking something challenging at work. Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. You will need to be alert while travelling in a public transport. Shifting into a new house is possible for some. Excelling in academics is a foregone conclusion and will add to your prestige. Take care of your health. You will get down to managing your finances in a detailed manner in order to repay an outstanding amount.

Love Focus: Dark clouds gather on the romantic front, so be careful.

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good day to spend time with family. It will be difficult to travel comfortably in the mode of conveyance that you have selected. You may have to perform under pressure on the academic front. Excellent returns from previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. Formalities get completed to make you a proud owner of property. There seems to be a significant improvement in the condition of someone who is unwell.

Love Focus: Thanks to your ‘untiring’ efforts, your romantic life is likely to turn most satisfying!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone may ask for financial help, so give only if you are in a position to. It is a perfect time to turn your ideas into action. Refrain from any arguments on the domestic front. A trip will enable you to meet people you have not met for a long time. A property you have been eyeing for long is likely to come within your grasp. Getting admission to an institution of your choice seems difficult, but not impossible. Healthy alternatives promise to bring you in the prime of your health.

Love Focus: Brightening romantic scene can keep you in an excited state today.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Chance of setting up a new house may soon come. Something special is in store for you on the academic front. Someone’s example may make you health conscious enough to junk unhealthy practices. Good luck promises to brighten your day. Wealth comes to you and promises to make you financially secure. You will be satisfied with the spending pattern of the family. You will need to make your journey comfortable.

Love Focus: Busy schedule can take a toll on your romantic life, so get down to set things right!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19):A boost in earning is foreseen for some. A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but will have great merit. So, think about it before you rebel! A leisurely drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Shifting to a new location is indicated. Joining a study circle will help on the academic front. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Restarting an exercise regimen is on the cards, but carrying on with it may take an effort!

Love Focus: Make sure you do not say things casually that may offend the lover anyhow.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Religious minded can plan on a pilgrimage. A property is likely to come into your name, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Taking studies lightly threatens to make you a struggler, so let this be a wake-up call. Monetarily, you remain comfortable. You are likely to remain in a confused state of mind today, due to indecisiveness of a senior. You will be more than willing to come back in shape and take up an exercise regimen. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem unusually lovey-dovey, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter