Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 26, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 06:00 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A vacation is likely to materialise for some and may prove quite exciting. Upgrading a property may be on your mind. Qualifying in a competition is likely to open the doors for a promising future. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial stability. Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. You may remain in a confused state of mind regarding a career choice. This is a favourable day for setting things in order on the home front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are foreseen for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. An impending journey may get executed now. Developing property may become your priority. Your performance on the academic front remains strong. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. You are likely to cash on some new deals and make good profits. Some of you are destined to achieve something great on the professional front, so make a beginning today.

Love Focus: Love life may pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21):Tranquillity on the home front is likely to be achieved today. Travelling will be fun, especially if it a leisure trip. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Something good is happening for you on the academic front. A boost in income is foreseen. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Circumstances favour you on the professional front to achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so respect it by giving a back-seat to romance.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22):A piece of good news awaits you on the domestic front. A family youngster travelling out of city or abroad may get you worried, but he or she will manage fine. This is a good day to implement your ideas on the professional front. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments.

Love Focus: Love life may suffer due to your busy schedule.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An overseas trip may materialise for some. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. Things may not be clear on the academic front initially, but will become so later. Windfall can be expected by some as wealth comes their way. It is time you cleansed your system by eating less or fasting. A new task may prove interesting. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the company of neighbours today.

Love Focus: Your views on an issue may not be in consonance with those of spouse and can create problems.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone may talk you into giving a lift in your vehicle today. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. You are likely to make a good job of something that needs to be submitted on the academic front. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting times ahead! Regular routine will keep you in good health. Monetary benefits are foretold for some. Sense of responsibility lacking in a subordinate may put you in a spot at work, so delegate accordingly.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you like may prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A short vacation is possible. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some. You may find yourself in a favourable position on the academic front. You will have better focus on important issues at work today. Self-motivation will work wonders in getting back in shape. Earning on the side is likely to improve finances for some. Remain cool and composed in a domestic situation, despite provocation

Love Focus: Your mind may stay focused on romance, so expect an exciting evening with lover!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family youngster is likely to make you proud. A journey may prove monotonous. Some of you are likely to be handed the rights to ancestral property. Your efforts will pay on the academic front. You will benefit by adopting a healthier lifestyle. Spending without a set plan can affect your future financially. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from a job well done on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your attempt at making all the right moves is likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Family appears most responsive to your needs. Planning an overseas journey is indicated. Making real estate ventures profitable is indicated. You may feel the pressure of studies on the academic front. This is a good day to take an initiative you had been contemplating for long on the professional front. Financial condition that was unhealthy sometime back shows signs of improvement.

Love Focus: If romance is what you are after, you will certainly not be disappointed today!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. A journey will be fruitful in more ways than one! Visiting the site of your new home is possible. Not faring well on the academic front will expose your relaxed attitude. Wise investments will be needed to make money grow. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health. Lover may discuss plans regarding your future together.

Love Focus: Cater to lover’s moods, if you don’t want to be left high and dry on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A trip with your near and dear ones may prove expensive, but little you can do about it. Property dealers are likely to strike it rich. Academically, some of you will be able to remain with the leaders of your batch. Some of you are likely to receive good returns from an investment. Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world. Professionally, the day appears fruitful as you find it going smooth and people are responsive. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today.

Love Focus: Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to be solemnized soon.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Travelling with someone close will be fun. A good offer on the property front is foreseen. A change of strategy on the academic front may not be a good idea at this juncture. Professionals are likely to rope in some loaded clients. Your self-motivation to remain fit work wonders. You may find it difficult to get back your money entrusted to someone.

Love Focus: Someone may try to win your affections with the promise of a whirlwind romance, so go for it after taking your call.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter