Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 27, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:54 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Expect some good loving care from spouse today! Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards. Acquiring a new property is indicated for some. Those seeking admission in a premier institute are likely to get the call. Self-motivation will work wonders in getting back in shape. Your decision to put money in a safe investment will prove to be right in the prevailing financial conditions. Getting emotional in matters concerning work is certainly not warranted.

Love Focus: Those boasting of romantic conquests may have to eat their own words!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Friends can invite you for a long drive or an overnight stay. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. Efforts on the professional front will get you the kind of recognition you desire. Those thinking of investing in a new venture should refrain from touching their savings. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. After a period of uncertainty, the domestic front shows signs of becoming stable

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of differences cropping up with lover over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. Being fair to the heirs on the property front may become an overriding issue with of some owners. Getting invited to a party or a function is possible on the social front. Professionally, you are likely to impress your client. Lack of tight budgeting can make the expenses untenable. Some of you can go through some waves of not so good health but it will be nothing to get alarmed about. Don’t leave things half-finished as this can lead you on the path of confrontation with a parent or family member

Love Focus: Becoming conscious of someone’s unusual interest in you can seem a bit unsettling and may even upset you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Additional domestic chores if not planned properly can leave you fatigued. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. You may be called by someone in authority at a short notice today. Business persons will manage to raise the capital to start something new. Much deliberation will be required in investments as wrong decisions can lead to monetary loss. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit.

Love Focus: Words of praise from someone you admire will make you feel good from inside for the rest of the day.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to get spouse excited for taking you for an outing or for doing some fun things together. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Take the initiative on the property front. Limited success is foreseen on the academic front, but you can certainly do better. Things go smoothly at work and help you finish all pending tasks today. Your financial situation looks bright and is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy themselves.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Children wanting to join fine arts or pursue a specific hobby will have to convince parents. Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may start a long pending construction work at home. Religious activities may hold special interest for you. Some of you will fight an infection successfully. An unexpected requirement of money can prove worrisome, but you will be able to tide over the situation. A profitable deal is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: A passionate evening helps bring you closer to partner.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. You can remain stuck between a pressing personal task and office; have patience and handle one by one so that you can do justice to both! Good financial situation is likely to open your heart for helping others. Take adequate precautions on the health front. You may need to approach someone to get your job done, so don’t feel reluctant. You will find the family members sympathetic to your cause. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye can translate into love at first sight.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. Construction work initiated by you threatens to stall, so give personal attention to it. You may resolve to start afresh on the academic front to improve your performance. New drivers may get an opportunity for long distance driving. Financial gains are indicated and can bring you on a firm footing. Those recuperating will need to take things easy. Special efforts may be required by some to bring happiness back into their family life.

Love Focus: Spouse will be in a romantic mood, so don’t be surprised to find a candlelight dinner or tickets for a show waiting for you!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An exciting time in a family function is on the anvil for some. Someone you like may accompany you on a long journey. A property may fetch you a handsome price. A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don’t remain in touch with. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Comfortable financial situation will prompt you to think beyond daily needs. Your attempts to consolidate your position at work can face hurdles imposed by your rivals.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A journey by rail will be more comfortable than road considering the distance. A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again. A financial dispute is amicably settled, thanks to your patience and perseverance. Professionally, you are likely to make good progress. Support of family members is assured in whatever you undertake.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those undertaking overseas journey are likely to enjoy the trip. Legal proceedings in a property matter are likely to take a favorable turn. You will need to handle a situation with soft gloves, if you don’t want problems at a later date. There is an urgent job that needs your immediate attention, so don’t delay. A deal in the offing promises good earnings. Motivating yourself for workouts is likely to keep you fit. Atmosphere of peace and tranquility prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to find time to meet lover despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A recently concluded family function is likely to bring you back into the mainstream. Accompanying someone you click with is likely to make your journey entertaining. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Getting more focused on the academic front will not be difficult. Taking the help of someone more experienced than you will not be a bad idea at work. The burden of loans is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. A positive influence on health by changing lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent.

Love Focus: Your confidence and style will impress a member of the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

