Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 29, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 05:44 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us all about a person. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards. Things look most promising on the professional front and may give your career a push. Irregular workouts may tell upon your health. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour. Someone close who is incommunicado with you may show signs of thawing. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Someone at the workplace may need your help, so give it without any reservations. You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. It will really serve no purpose being over critical of someone or something. Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. Retailers and showroom owners may find business picking up. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issue.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A showdown with parents or siblings needs to be taken care of. Friends can invite you for a long drive or an overnight stay. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Mental solace will come to those who generally remain on a short fuse. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye and multiply your money. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Your good work may be negated due to office politics, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distances, but only if it is not by road. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. You will have the time and resources to pursue something that is close to your heart. You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Lay your concern for your financial situation at rest as you have enough. On the official front, some of you may need to undertake a journey out of town at a short notice. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you.

Love Focus: Help and assistance will be forthcoming from close ones in getting a matrimonial alliance for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Enjoying an out of town family trip is foreseen and will help you let your hair down. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Getting into the good books of a senior by helping out in a personal matter is possible for some. An opportunity knocking at the door may need to be ushered in by appropriate efforts. Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. Chance of missing out on a handsome commission in a deal is likely, unless you take care of it. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. Travelling by road should be kept as a last resort as it will not be as comfortable as other modes of conveyance. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health. Keep important documents and valuables in safe custody as stars don’t appear too favourable. This is the right time to aim high on the professional front, as success is within your grasp.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gesture can leave you totally smitten with romantic feelings!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Peace and tranquillity prevailing at home is likely to soothe your nerves. Staying the night out with friends will prove to be lots of fun. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. You can be at your wits end in dissuading someone from doing something not to your liking. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Digestive problems may trouble some, but not for long. Those feeling trapped in their present job may seriously consider a job switch.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matter. Following the advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Let sleeping dogs lie or you can get snapped badly. You will need to be at your convincing best on the professional front for something not accomplished satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off lover and thwart to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. You will be able to revive old connections with someone influential on the social front. Don’t take any chances with your health today. A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Help from unexpected quarters may not be forthcoming and leave you high and dry on the professional front. You will need to do something original to attract a member of the opposite gender.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out, if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): There is much awaiting you at the end of a long journey; all you need to do is to undertake the trip. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation. A property dispute is likely to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Inviting friends or relatives for spending time at your place is indicated today, so expect some great fun. Take adequate rest for rejuvenation. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. Those browsing the job market may feel a bit disappointed, but should not lose heart. Don’t bring work home if you want domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Those married can find their marital boat in choppy waters, if they are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. A chance to travel may come your way. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Those in financial doldrums may need to do something about it soon, so as not to touch their savings. Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered.

Love Focus: You are assured of the sympathetic ear of the one who is close to you, so pour your heart out.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

