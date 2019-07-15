Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 15, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Following a fitness program may seem an uphill task, but you will take it up. You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. Something planned on the family front may not go according to plans, but this is nothing to get agitated about. A chance of going on a short vacation is possible for some. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property. The day proves favourable as you get a chance to finish a lot of things today.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems turbulent as lover remains indifferent and incommunicative.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Good sense to make changes in lifestyle is likely to dawn on those ailing due to poor dietary habits. Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. You are likely to take up some pending issues at work today as you have the time. Meeting near and dear ones will be on your agenda, for which you may even organize something at home. Choosing the right mode of conveyance for a long journey will be important to avoid unnecessary delays. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Those studying will find their focus returning.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A routine medical check-up is advised for some. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Extra workload threatens to bog you down today on the professional front. You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead.

A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! Today, someone you are trying to avoid is likely to confront you.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Health wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property. Those in the service sector may have to deal with some annoying customers. Some issues that seem unlikely to get resolved on the family front will begin to move towards a solution. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. A piece of property may be given out on rent. There is a chance of visiting someone you have not met for long.

Love Focus: Keeping love life on the hold for some time just to review relationship is possible for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Don’t put money in buying things that are not of immediate use. Self-confidence and a gift of the gab will help you in getting a prestigious appointment on the professional front.

Someone on the home front can irritate you and spoil your mood. An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. A house or a flat that fits your bill may be taken up on rent. You will be much better off by not retaliating against someone who is out to ridicule you.

Love Focus: Meeting future soul mate cannot be ruled out, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Financially, you will have to remain in saving mode for some more time. Professionals are likely to consolidate their position and will become much sought after. You can get worried for a family youngster, but your worries will be unfounded. If you are travelling for a specific purpose, you will be able to realise what you have set out for. An individual close to you may lay claim to your assets and threaten to go legal. Those preparing for a competition will find their progress satisfactory.

Love Focus: Someone may set your heart aflutter on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Waiting for the weather to turn perfect to resume your daily exercises may make you miss the bus, so shed your lethargy and hit the track! A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. You will be able to forge ahead on the professional front by being more methodical than you already are. Family support will be crucial against those who are trying to tarnish your image on the social front. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. Don’t take up any property issue today. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference may give credence to your worst fears.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. Whatever is taken up today will be seen to completion by you on the professional front. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalized. Losing your way in a new place is possible. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance. Someone may be keen to help you out on the academic front, but you may not feel inclined to take any obligations.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with can go all out to make your evening enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. Your impulsiveness in buying things without adequate survey may waste money. Neglecting something important may get you into trouble with a senior at work. Time needs to be devoted to family affairs before they start posing problems for you. You are likely to be part of the trip organized by your friends. Keeps your decision on property pending. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Ignoring a minor ailment will be like inviting trouble on the health front. You will have to get behind someone to get your money back, as he or she may not do so voluntarily. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front. You may initially not be included in a trip, but will manage it somehow. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Something organised by you promises to be a thumping success on the social front.

Love Focus: Keep your romance under wraps as someone is out to embarrass you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. Something new for the house may be bought, but guard against wasteful expenditure. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work. Some of you may feel unloved and not cared for at home. Driving there will be half the fun! Check the fine details before putting your signature on a property deed, as chances of getting hoodwinked appear ripe. Public figures are likely to be praised for their contribution to a common cause.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds can launch a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. You may not be able to justify delay in not meeting the deadline at work. Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. You will remain popular in your crowd on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may not elicit instant response from someone you love, so give it some time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

