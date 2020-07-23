Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 23, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those planning to buy a house must sort out all the legalities, before signing the dotted line. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well. Overspending is foreseen but it will be for a good cause. Some of you can be planning something big on the professional front. Health will not pose any problems. Problems in a joint family set-up may be too pressing to ignore.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails as you accompany lover for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will crave for your own space on the family front and do something about it. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise. Some of you will need to reassess your financial situation. Retailers and commission agents will find good deals coming their way. Your health may need care, so don’t indulge in excesses.

Love Focus: There is a fifty-fifty chance of lover reciprocating your lovey-dovey feeling.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. Be clear of the fine print, before you take steps to acquire a new house or shop, as you may be taken for a ride. On the academic front, you will manage to remain ahead of your competitors. Controlled spending will help stabilise the financial front. You can take more time than is necessary in completing a task at work. Risk of overstraining on the fitness front cannot be ruled out, so take adequate breaks in between.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are bound to bring in positive results.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Things begin to start moving smoothly on the professional front once again. Don’t let an ugly situation develop on the home front. Increasing competition on the academic front may seem unsettling, but you will stick to your guns. Those shying away from keeping fit may resume their workouts again for the sake of good health. Be wary of putting all eggs in one basket on the investment front, as this risk is not worth taking. Your never-say-die attitude will prove a big boon on the academic front as competition hots up.

Love Focus: It will be in your interest to gauge the mood of partner before offering suggestions.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A complaining family member may need to be handled tactfully, so give a sympathetic ear. Travel today may not be hassle free, so go prepared. Good preparation for a tough competition promises success. If you are not in a position to donate money for a cause, don’t go in for it. Some problems regarding duty timings at work will need to be resolved in an amicable manner. Opting for a balanced diet will be a step in the right direction to keep fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Your way with words will help improve lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be meticulous on the academic front and win praise from those who matter. Some of you may long for the days of the past, when there was much fun and gaiety. It will be important to conserve money, as you may need it in emergency. Increasing workload will not deter you from giving your best at work. Looking after your health would be a good idea to work upon today. A slanging match with spouse over some issue cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Those not pulling along in a relationship can hope for an amicable solution.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Spending a quiet time with family is indicated, so get set for a spot of togetherness! Those who have applied for a house or plot may take a step nearer to acquisition. Impressing someone important on the academic front is possible today. It is best not to get tempted by a get-rich-quick scheme. Currying favour with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say! You will be able to keep a nagging ailment in check.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line. Getting admission to an institution of your choice seems difficult, but not impossible. You will have the money to buy something expensive that you have on your mind. On the work front, you will reap rich dividends even by putting in least efforts. Those suffering front an ailment can expect fast relief. Spouse may not seem too supportive of something you are keen on, so get around him or her.

Love Focus: You will need to start thinking of mending fences with someone you have strained your relations with.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keeping the elders on your right side will be important in a family situation. Help from expected quarters may materialize on the academic front. Cutting corners may become necessary to save money. You will be torn between professional and domestic commitments, and may find it difficult to prioritize. A recommended diet may seem hard to follow, but you have little choice.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature can click with an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family is likely to force you for an outing, so don’t disappoint. Your academic record is likely to open many doors for you on the career front. Social commitments may eat up your time, but will be as important in boosting your image. You will manage to avoid wasteful expenditure by implementing checks and balances. Things may not be going that great for you on the professional front, but you will do something about it. Self-medication may do wonders in getting rid of a persistent ailment

Love Focus: Your way with words will help improve lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Preparation for a wedding or a function will be in full swing and you will have everything under control. Some contentious family issues may need to be sorted out amicably. Some of you will be able to get selected through a touch competition on the academic front. Financially, you will have a smooth sailing, as you get on to a saving spree. A waiting game may ensue at work as to who will bell the cat. You may get motivated to adopt a more active lifestyle to remain fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will have to think about newer ways!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Your attempts to sell a property may not get immediate response, but perseverance will pay. Something important may be achieved on the academic front. Regular medication will be important in getting rid of an ailment. You may have to chip in for an expenditure incurred jointly. Decisions taken by you on the work front will prove to be on the dot. Someone may do your health a lot of good by motivating you to shake a leg.

Love Focus: You may need to take some more time to find a perfect match who is like-minded and sensitive.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

