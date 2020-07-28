Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Visit to a pilgrimage place is on the cards. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. You will be able to manage your finances well. Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organisation you work for. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: A positive development on the romantic front is likely to find you sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Taking a shortcut may lose time, so adhere to the tried and tested routes. This is the right time to contact someone influential on the academic front, if you want a favour. Something you have launched may pay handsomely and promises to fill up your coffers. A promising start to a new venture is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Physical fitness bug may bite you, but it may take you awhile to shake a leg! Guests are likely to brighten the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Your ideas on the romantic front will be welcomed by lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Much fun is in store for those planning a short break. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to clear most of your doubts. You are likely to remain in a cheerful mood today. You are likely to excel in your field of expertise on the professional front. Changing diet and lifestyle are likely to bring positive changes on the health front. You may find spouse in a foul mood, so give space and steer clear.

Love Focus: Those in love can consider popping the question today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You may be taken for a ride by someone you trust, so be cautious. You may get an opportunity to prove your mettle on the academic front. Good bargaining skills will enable you to save substantially. Good health will motivate you to take on more responsibilities. Keep a check on what you speak at work, as it can have some negative repercussions for you. Someone in the family may try to curb your initiative, so be upfront and explain your case, instead of brooding.

Love Focus: Spouse may want you to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Going out for a drive or on a sightseeing trip with your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out for some. Helping someone out on the academic front will give you an opportunity to revise what you have already studied. You are likely to earn well and be able to spend on a luxury item. Discussing professional matters, rather than keeping them to yourself, will help clear your mind. Some of you can go on a fitness spree by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: You will need to bring lover in mood for an outing.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family elder may expect you to discharge a responsibility to the best of your ability. Stars appear favourable for those making a trip by road. Academically, you may need to take some outside help, just to maintain your tempo. There is a likelihood of your ending up paying more for something that could have been got for less. You are likely to become an asset for the organisation you work for through sheer competence. Keep off junk food if you want to remain fit.

Love Focus: You can show your ugly side to lover today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family member may require your help, so extend full support. Moderate exercises are likely to suit you better for coming back in shape, so don’t go in for strenuous ones. On the academic front, a new project may interest you, but prove a bit tedious. Financial support from someone close can be expected. You will have to play your cards well on the professional front in order to manoeuvre yourself to a position of advantage. Adopting some new fitness techniques and trying out herbal alternatives may work wonders for your health.

Love Focus: You will need to go all out to win the affections of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in real estate business are likely to strike it rich. A little push is all that is required to get what you want on the academic front. Your tendency for impulse buying needs to be curbed. Someone’s good financial advice may result in profits. A challenge awaits you on the professional front, but you will measure up to it. Health issues of an elderly may need to be addressed promptly. You may plan a family trip to a place you have not seen till now.

Love Focus: Your secretive manners can make partner suspicious.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. Your interest may grow in something that you previously shied away from on the academic front. Staying the night out with friends will prove to be lots of fun. You may have to adjust to a new situation on the professional front. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health.

Love Focus: Those in love can find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some travelling will need to be undertaken in a venture undertaken by you. You will have to be at your persuasive best to get help on the academic front. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties. Making a home budget may curb your tendency to overspend. You may take way too long to complete a task at work, but it won’t go against you. Love for junk food can affect your health adversely. A family junior may need disciplining.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any contentious subjects with spouse, if you want the day to remain peaceful!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A man management issue may have to be dealt with firmly. Don’t let efforts slacken on the academic front, even if you lag behind. Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. Chance of making good money may come to you, but you will have to seize it. You will get the opportunity to exercise your initiative at work today, so don’t let go of the chance. Good health is yours for the asking, as you become increasingly health conscious.

Love Focus: You can find interest awakening within you for someone you are close to.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster may need your help in achieving something. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood all throughout the day. On the academic front, some particular subject may get you interested and make you shift your focus. Raising capital for your dream project will not be difficult. Professionally, you may be a bit more tied up today than usual. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to open his or her heart to you, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

