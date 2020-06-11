Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 11, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal.Academic aspirations come within your grasp, so go ahead and seize them.Some hindrance may delay work, so do your best to cope up. A monetary gift is likely to be received by some. Health initiatives taken by you promise to keep you fit and energetic.Some of you can undergo difficulties in finding a good match for an eligible family member.

Love Focus: Find time to be with the lover as he or she promises an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet:M

Friendly Numbers:6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today:Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of:Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family will appear most responsive to your needs.Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort.Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory.You are likely to enhance your earning and begin saving for something special. Expect a favourable turn of events on the professional front. Don’t let an ailment that had been troubling you for long go unattended.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your enthusiasm initially, but perseverance will pay.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet:B

Friendly Numbers:8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today:Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of:Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all.Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.You will have to be more meticulous in where you put your money to get adequate returns. Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. Health issues troubling some are likely to get resolved on their own.

Love Focus: Your marital relationship will grow ever stronger as you resolve to draw nearer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet:G

Friendly Numbers:7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today:Taurus & Libra

Be careful of:Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Someone in the family may not be in sync with your personal plans.There is a good chance of acquiring a piece of property.You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned.A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. A new exercise regimen may look tough initially but you will reap good benefits out of it.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will act as fuel to ignite passion!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet:H

Friendly Numbers:5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of:Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Property booked by you is likely to be handed over to you soon.Efforts on the academic front bring positive results.Steady income is assured for those working on a commission. Your good nature and mild manners are likely to win people over. A change in lifestyle may prove most beneficial for health.Depressing thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits.

Love Focus: Lover will manage to ignite your passions and take romance a step higher.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet:V

Friendly Numbers:9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today:Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of:Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself.Spotlight is likely to be on you on the social front, as you go around winning friends and influencing people.You are likely to take some positive steps to conserve money. You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front. Enjoying the fruits of labour on the fitness front is indicated for the health conscious.Some family problem may need to be attended to immediately.

Love Focus: Your efforts to make your love life fulfilling may flounder.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet:S

Friendly Numbers:12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today:Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Spouse seems most cooperative now and will support your ideas.There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot.Enjoying success in something special on the academic front is foretold and will add to your prestige.Your financial position is set to improve as you turn your focus towards making money. Don’t volunteer for anything at work, if you are not confident of completing it in time. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Chances of finding your soul mate seem possible, but you will have to keep looking.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet:D

Friendly Numbers:13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today:Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of:Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property acquired by you may start giving good returns.Your excellent preparation will find you leading the pack on the academic front.

Monetary problems are set to vanish. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. You are likely to find a treatment for an old ailment. A family youngster is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: A promise not kept on the romantic front may prove heavy on the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet:K

Friendly Numbers:9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today:Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of:Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone in the family may want your help, but is reluctant to ask, so become more accommodating.If property is on your mind, then chances of getting some good bargains cannot be ruled out.Someone close to you may become your pillar of strength, so seek the right direction.Today, you are likely to shine on the professional front.There is nothing that can keep you from succeeding on the professional front.Yoga and meditation may hold special interest for you and provide immense benefits.

Love Focus:Those eligible are likely to get some good news on the wedding front.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet:M

Friendly Numbers:6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today:Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of:Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Take other’s opinion before signing a property deal.Steps to increase your visibility on the academic front will be successful through your untiring efforts.

You will be able to save by spending wisely. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. Cater to the weather, if you want to stay healthy.It may be difficult to please everyone at home, so take your stand on issues you feel strongly about.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is likely to be derived by those having a romantic affair on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet:N

Friendly Numbers:6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today:Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of:Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A youngster’s tantrums may upset you, but instead of losing your cool, deal with the situation with a soft glove. Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably.Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted, but you will not face any cash crunch. You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Taking your health seriously will be a step in the right direction and will help keep you fit.

Love Focus: Busy schedule may keep you from meeting lover, but you will make up for it.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet:T

Friendly Numbers:15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today:Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of:Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family gathering or a marriage party is on the cards for some.Cross check any input that you receive on the academic front, before using it.Your soft approach and soothing words will help put the mind of someone stressed at rest.You may not be too satisfied with what is available in the real estate market. Working hard is okay, but you will need to work smart, if you expect to make your mark on the professional front.Health tips may come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations and make the day pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet:V

Friendly Numbers:23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today:Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

