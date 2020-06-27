Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 27, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The 12 zodiac signs, namely, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces have distinct talents that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your help to someone in the family will be much appreciated. This is the right time for you to spread your wings and soar high on the academic front.

Your foresight and excellent planning will find the cash registers ringing. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to impress those who matter and add to your professional reputation. Freedom from an old ailment troubling you appears to be possible for some.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can be expected for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will get to enjoy a family gathering and meet your near and dear ones. Things start looking up for those preparing for exam or competition.

Chances of receiving an outstanding payment look bright. Your enthusiasm will be contagious and will motivate others to put in their bit on the professional front. A disciplined daily routine is likely to benefit your health.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family time promises to be a nice change from the routine. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. It is best not to make certain matters on the social front your business. Expect immediate returns from the investments made by you. There is some confusion regarding a specific issue, so clarify it before you set out to tackle it. An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age will be able to find a perfect mate.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Faring well in a competition on the academic front is possible. A sociable person may extend a hand of friendship and help. Financially, you are not likely to face any problems as money flows in. Professionally, you may be on the threshold of achieving something big. Health starts improving now. A family member can be at his or her annoying best and make you see red.

Love Focus: Married couples can expect a blissful existence, with much sharing and caring on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Visiting places with family promises to be enjoyable. Take matters seriously on the academic front. You will get the courage to make a commitment you are scared of making on the social front. Dry spell on the financial front ends as wealth trickles in. Your mood is likely to remain good, as everything goes smoothly at work. A lingering ailment troubling some is set to disappear.

Love Focus: Romance seems to be in full bloom, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

It will be important to play your cards well on the family front to have your way. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be of the highest order. Your extrovert nature can click with an opposite number.

You will feel more financially secure than before. This is the best time for you to give shape to your ideas, as success is foretold. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in unloading your emotional baggage.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. Efforts on the academic front will be partially successful.

You will manage to earn a handsome amount through your talents. Your suggestions at work are likely to be acted upon and give you an immense sense of achievement. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to become a reality, so be at your ‘observing’ best!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Family is likely to support your endeavours. Success is foretold in a competition or get selected in a talent-hunt. Your concern for others is likely to boost your image on the social front. Someone will help you in becoming financially secure. Whatever you had been doing at work will start getting encouraging results. You will become much more careful of your diet now and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove mutually satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic even without doing anything specific on the health front. Your support to a family youngster at this juncture may put him or her on the right track. Students will be able to concentrate better by changing their study schedule. You are likely to remain financially strong, as money flows in. Favourable developments on the professional front are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Love may blossom with someone you had only known for a short time, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

You will feel more energetic today on the health front. Something exciting can be expected on the family front today. Successful completion of assignments is indicated on the academic front. Opportunities for an additional earning may present themselves on the financial front. Your good work on the professional front is likely to get acknowledged.

Love Focus: Chance to remain around the one you secretly love may materialise and prove most exciting!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Much sharing and caring can be expected in the family. You will need to regain lost ground on the academic front by burning the midnight oil. You manage to come a step closer to your dream of earning big on the financial front. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be praised. Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give you immense pleasure and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Family will be most supportive and help you achieve your aim. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. The feeling that you can make a difference in someone’s life will give you the strength to move ahead. Financially, you may find yourself strong and willing to spend. Some of you may reach a milestone in your career. Eating wayside food threatens to upset your digestive system, so be very careful.

Love Focus: You may find your mood in sync with lover, so expect fireworks on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

