Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 27, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Updated: May 27, 2020 05:33 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Students are likely to experience their experimental side. Financial front remains stable with judicious spending. You will find the going easy on the work front today. Home remedy will prove effective for those feeling sleep deprived. A difference of opinion with the spouse should be handled with tact.

Love Focus: The day promises to be perfect for a heart to heart interaction with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Misplacing money or an expensive item may give added tension. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Lack of adequate preparation may get some students nervous. Compassion may be the key to your success, so shun harshness. Success on the professional or domestic front will put all health problems in the background.

Love Focus: A member of opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Some new installation or house set up may keep some homemakers busy. Music or movies will keep some entertained. Dilly-dallying on the academic front may stall your progress. A feeling of frustration regarding financing a project is likely to set in, but there is little you can do about it. You are likely to make great inroads on the professional front. Health may fluctuate between good and moderate, as an old ailment plays up.

Love Focus: Misunderstandings on the romantic front are best avoided by opening the lines of communication.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Those wanting to start some business or change the present job will find the family supportive. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Get around to hiring people who may be expensive, but are professionally sound to run your business efficiently. Cloth merchants and those into textile business may require extra efforts to enhance business. Aping a health freak may prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Homemakers saving money for a particular task will have enough to see the work to completion. Advice to a youngster from your experience will help him achieve his dreams. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your spending may come under the scanner of parents, so check extravagance. A new colleague may give you stiff competition at the workplace, but will not be able to dislodge you. Figure conscious people will find it beneficial to adopt a different diet.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone arriving from abroad may set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Connecting with distant relatives promise to take you down the memory lane. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out. A delay in submitting an assignment on the academic front may give you tense moments. Although you are financially secure, you will need to find more avenues to increase earning. Recruitment agents will have to get a bigger bait to catch the bigger fish! Alternative therapies prove excellent for getting healthier.

Love Focus: Pick your brains for some new romantic ideas, only they are going to work in the present situation.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Those in love may plan to discuss their relationship with their families. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. A desire you were harbouring in your heart for long is likely to be fulfilled today. Those in real estate will find the business turning profitable. You are likely to double your efforts on the business front to beat competition. Health of a sibling or child, not keeping well for long, is set to improve.

Love Focus: Joining partner in another location is indicated and nearness will provide a sense of fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Spouse remains in an upbeat mood, so do some fun things together. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. If you go the extra mile for someone, expect total support from him or her.

A family member may start sharing in household expenses. Those in the armed or paramilitary forces may think of opting out for greener pastures. A health tip from an expert will do wonders in regaining a slim and trim figure.

Love Focus: An opportunity to get close to an office colleague may materialise, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. You may be much in demand on the social front. Students are likely to click with a mentor and benefit on the education front. A slump on the business front is indicated, but it will only be temporary and things are certainly going to improve. The aches and pains that had been troubling you simply disappear, making you feel fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: Couples will manage to remove differences that had cropped up in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. Slow progress can be expected on the academic front, because of difficulties at every step. Those in job are likely to earn enough to save for the rainy day. A pending job at work may need to be delegated to juniors, due to paucity of time. Despite mental tensions you remain in perfect physical health. A long lost friend is likely to enter your life once again in the most unexpected manner.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner’s sweet nothings will prove most soothing to the mind.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Your mood is likely to be on the upswing, as someone from your childhood days connects back with you. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. sYour decision to invest in a government scheme will prove right in the prevailing financial conditions. Disinterest and lack of persistence at work may put you on the wrong side of seniors. Health initiative will prove beneficial, only if you are able to maintain it.

Love Focus: A meeting with lover will need to be cancelled due to a prior commitment.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. You are likely to get rewarded for your hard work soon.

A utility or gadget acquired recently will be a money saver. Don’t go in for any last minute changes or alterations in a plan or a project at work. Improvement in health is foreseen, as you take up an exercise routine. Luck takes a turn for the better, as you finally manage to stabilise both domestic and professional fronts.

Love Focus: A healthy discussion will provide a perfect setting for taking the next crucial step in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

