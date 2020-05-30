Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 30, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:09 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. It could be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Read on and find out if the odds are in your favour:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnized soon. There is a chance to become a part of an important event that you had always wanted to. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon.

Financially, the day augurs well. You will manage to manoeuvre yourself into a position of power to gain full authority over an ongoing project. You are likely to take up an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Those feeling lethargic and unwell may get back on the path to perfect health. Expect some good loving care from spouse today! A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. More avenues for promoting your interests are likely to come to you soon. Providing an opportunity to someone you can easily overshadow at work will be in order.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. A legal case or a property dispute may be settled in your favour. Desire for better qualification may motivate you to pursue higher studies.

Monetary bliss through inheritance appears possible for some. A promising start to a new venture is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Your health consciousness may keep you in the best of health.

Love Focus: Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Wedding date of someone eligible in the family may be decided. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. Academic front looks promising as you continue to perform well. You are likely to reap rich rewards from a venture or investment. An inner fear regarding performance may not allow you to put your best foot forward at work. Taking all precautions and preventive measures to keep good health will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23) A family youngster is likely to do you proud. This is a good day for buying or selling property. Some special concessions are likely for educationists and academicians. Expenses will be catered for without much problem. Help will be forthcoming in completing an important assignment at work. Taking recourse to a home remedy will not only cure, but also save you from the side effects of strong medicines.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Newlyweds are likely to enjoy marital life to the hilt. You will have the time and money to go for property at bargain price. You will be able to keep your finances in good shape by taking up some austerity measures. You will get the opportunity to start something afresh on the business front. For the health conscious, a new routine is likely to benefit immensely.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23) A family elder may need to be tackled firmly, but don’t be too harsh.

Travel may prove therapeutic for some. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal. Family will be supportive of your academic endeavours. Wealth comes to you through an unexpected source. It is best to postpone an important decision at work, as stars don’t seem favourable. You are likely to enjoy good health through eating right.

Love Focus: Spouse can feel burdened and may not appear his or her happy self.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A balanced diet will be your key to keeping good health. Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem. Excelling in non-favourite subjects is indicated for some on the academic front.

Self-imposed financial control is likely to be done away with as money flows in. On the work front, avoid taking up a project in haste without understanding the intricacies involved.

Love Focus: You are likely to implement some new ideas to pep up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Some of you may plan to shift to a new location. Good showing in the recently concluded exam or a competition is likely to make your reputation touch the sky. Financially, you will find yourself much more stabilised than before. You may enjoy praise bestowed upon you by superiors at work. Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front.

Love Focus: You will be able to plan your schedule in a way that caters to romantic breaks!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Peace and quiet will persist on the home front and help you relax. Those around may encourage you to join them in an outing just to use your vehicle. You will be able to save enough to go in for a vehicle or a major household item. Good ideas and a go-getting spirit are likely to help you remain in contention on the professional front. Eating right will have a positive effect on your health.

Love Focus: Avoid getting on the wrong side of the lover. Handle things politely.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Eating right and remaining active will help maintain good health, despite irregular hours and little rest. Seemingly wasteful expenses on the family front may keep you on a short fuse. You may think of buying a major household item. An investment may seem doubtful at this point of time, but is likely to give good returns. Success on the professional front is foretold, but this may not be through your efforts alone.

Love Focus: Don’t put off lover by being too demanding.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Bringing health in focus now will help you remain active and energetic. Initiative taken by you for someone on the family front may not work, but it will add to your reputation as a do-gooder. Enjoying financial clout through properties already owned by you cannot be ruled out. Expect your professional reputation to rise and add more clients to your list.

Love Focus: Sweetheart is likely to spring a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

