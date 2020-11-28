Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 28, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is the right time to project something personal to workplace senior. Giving a helping hand on the social front will prove most fulfilling. This is one of your luckiest days in which you are poised to achieve the unachievable! This is a rewarding day to grab the benefits. Your performance on a specific task is likely to come up for praise by those who matter. Salary increase may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Academically, some of you are likely to fare much beyond your own expectations! Your helpful nature will be much appreciated in a social gathering. Money lent to someone will be returned without your giving a single reminder! Those trying to raise a loan will meet with success. Moonlighting promises to earn good money for some. Choosing healthy alternatives over junk food is likely to have a positive effect on your health. Handle an off-mood family elder with tact.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your hard work will be quite visible in bringing a project to success. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle. Religious activities may hold special interest for you. Property related transactions should be postponed to a later date. A get together with cousins and friends will bring in the fun element. Those looking for jobs may have to pull up their socks to prepare for the upcoming interviews.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your friend’s circle is set to increase as you befriend someone you had recently met. Fitness enthusiasts will need to put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. You shine on the academic front, as your talents get recognized. You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle. A property owned by you is likely to give you good returns. Job seekers may be in for a long wait for getting a suitable job.

Love Focus: Love and care bestowed on partner is set to make his or her day.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): TV stars may still have to wait for some more time to fetch new projects. Right timing is the key for you to achieve, what you have set out for. Homemakers may be willing to carry out some changes on the home front. Be a little proactive on the professional front and volunteer to take more responsibilities. Students are likely to add a feather in their cap by bringing in brilliant results in the studies. Financial front grows stronger as you come across big money.

Love Focus: Those meeting lover on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is an ideal day for planning an outing. You are likely to get elected or nominated for something prestigious. Students may find their grades improving. Someone can ask you for a favour on the professional front. You are likely to settle well in your work routine today. At times it is best to keep your opinions to yourself. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent.

Love Focus: Togetherness is immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good earning is set to improve your quality of life. Praise is in store for the responsibility that you have recently displayed. Achieving goals on the academic front makes the day wonderful. A financially sound investment is likely to come your way. Your hard work is likely to be recognised and get you back into the rat race. Initiatives taken by you on the professional front are likely to be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Your way with words will help improve lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Marriage of someone close in the family is likely to get fixed. This is a good time to commence spring cleaning and get things in order on the domestic front. Professionally, you may feel on the top of the world as things move favourably. Excellent showing on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. Your image on the social front shines bright, as you remain at your helpful best.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may find a juicy gossip session immensely fulfilling! A distant relative may walk in unannounced but it would be a delightful get together. Health remains good. Stars indicate a strong possibility of a windfall. You continue to excel on the academic front. Appreciation comes to you for something achieved on the professional front. A deeper understanding with the one you love can be expected and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Love Focus: Shower love on your sweetheart if you want long-term gains of the romantic kind!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Taking some time off from the routine will help you rejuvenate, so go for it. Your initiative to organise something on the social front will be appreciated by all. A dream you had harboured for long is about to be realised. This is an excellent day that promises to boost your image both on the social and professional fronts. Winning a lucrative deal on the business front is indicated and will help in furthering your interests.

Love Focus: A good time can be expected on the romantic front as lover gives you quality time.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You cannot help but appreciate your rival on the social front for his or her achievements. You may win lots of brownie points by playing host to someone who has come from outside. Your standing on the social front may get the boost it deserves! A comparatively cooler time at work may come as a big relief to some. Someone with his or her self-interest in mind is likely to appease you.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures will get a positive response and keep you upbeat!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Your sincere efforts on the academic front are likely to bring success. You manage to keep people who matter on your right side on the social front. There are many who will support you when you really require them. Meeting friends and relatives, you hit out well with is indicated today.

Love Focus: Avoid hurting someone from the opposite camp who holds you in high esteem.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

