Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:11 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): If health is your problem, then already consider yourself on the road to recovery! Correct advice from someone on the family front will help resolve a conflict in your mind. You will find your financial front stabilising. At work, your practical approach in problem solving will be much in evidence. Helping someone out may remain topmost on your mind. Be particular with whom you travel or give lift to in your vehicle. You may benefit from getting some additional information in your preparation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Much fun is foreseen on the love front as a marriage gets solemnised or a success, celebrated.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A boost in earning is indicated for some. Aches and pains that alarm you will become a thing of the past. Advice on the family front will be aplenty, but you will be in no mood to listen to it. At work, you achieve victory of sorts by bringing the client to your financial terms and conditions. Academically, students may undergo some anxious moments, but things will turn out right in the end. Some of you can opt for a more comfortable mode of transport. Those in two minds about a property are likely to get a push from someone to go for it.

Love Focus: Talking about your current apprehension with a close friend or partner is the smartest way to dissipate the negative energy before it creates real problems.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You have pulled all the stops on the work front and there is literally nothing that can stop you from achieving what you have set out for. Monetary front remains strong. You are likely to become health conscious and make changes in your lifestyle to achieve perfect health. A family function promises to renew old contacts with those who had been incommunicado for long. Those eligible are likely to come into notice on the social front. Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need to give some more time to each other for love to reign in their lives.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Chances of getting an issue sorted out at work will not be a problem. A fitness spree may find you more energetic than before. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. You will receive your financial dues soon. You can travel to pick up or drop someone from the family. Enjoying the company of some old friends cannot be ruled out today. A house or a flat that fits your bill may be taken up on rent. You will achieve more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: Someone eligible may find a suitable match.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You enjoy excellent health, so bury all fears about ill health that you have been harbouring. Immense joy and fulfilment is foreseen on the family front. Some of you can experience a windfall. Your will to excel will help in completing a difficult job in record time. An excursion is on the cards for some. Someone close is likely to introduce you to the joys of spirituality and meditation. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back.

Love Focus: Love life appears immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Meditation will help you reach inner calmness. You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all. A secure financial front is assured. You will have the energy for completing an important job before the deadline. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed. You will get the opportunity to showcase your networking skills on the social front. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Romance may find its way to your heart!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An old ailment is likely to get cured using alternative medicines and therapies. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. Money woes are likely to be over for some. Chance of going on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. A compromise may be reached with someone not toeing your line on the social front. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts.

Love Focus: Developing romantic feelings for a colleague is possible and may usher in a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those feeling down in the dumps for sometime are likely to bounce back strongly to conquer the professional front. Spouse or a family member is likely to plan a surprise for you on the home front. Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. Luck favors you on the financial front. You may be much sought after on the social front today. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Good showing in something important on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and egg you on to do better.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Previous investments bring good returns. Good advice and a helpful attitude will make a positive difference in the life of a family elder. Pending payments are likely to be released. Make efforts to kick off the lethargy as excuses wouldn’t help you. Getting a positive response to your suggestions on the social front is likely. A road trip will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: An irritating habit of yours may become a sure shot turn off for lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. It may become difficult to impress a senior merely by words, so get into action. Good investment opportunities come your way. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. Those who love socializing are likely to plan a fun evening. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite paucity of time on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Interest and eagerness may have to be shown, if you want to remain on the right side of a superior. Monetary situation, which was showing an uncertain trend, is likely to stabilize. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. You are likely to pick up the threads on the professional or academic front and resolve to give it your best. Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun.

Love Focus: Your search for romance is about to end, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. You may get the time to resume something important that you have left midway at work. Employer can withhold your salary or some other perk, just to bring you in line. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter