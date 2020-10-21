Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. You will need to be a bit assertive on the home front for things to move smoothly. A raise is on the cards for the privately employed. You may not be able to completely concentrate on your work or studies due to distractions that are hard to ignore. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand to ease the domestic chores. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may develop an affinity with someone working in the same office.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may not agree to a suggestion at work even if it comes from a senior, but your stand will be appreciated. You will manage to remain in top physical condition. A deal promises to bring you into big money. There are certain things that you don’t like on the domestic front, but you will have to take them in your stride. A permit or a license being sought is likely to be received without much hassle. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to may give positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will have enough to buy a thing that is expensive. A senior at work can keep you waiting for a decision, but you will have your way in the end. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Your tact and diplomacy will help keep at bay someone you don’t like on the family front. A lot of problems are foreseen in a vacation that seemed exciting at the beginning. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. You are likely to do your bit in a team effort and gain admiration of all.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A professional venture that you have undertaken or plan to undertake will be successful. Exercise promises to keep you in good health. Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. You will need to be more tolerant towards a family member who is not in the mood to toe your line. This is a good time to mend fences with the ones you generally try to avoid. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may turn sour, because of lover’s negative attitude.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Mental peace and harmony are yours for the asking today. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Something that you wanted to happen in a certain way at work will happen that way. Those you have been giving money to in good faith for investment purposes are likely to let you down. Remaining in good terms with someone you are indifferent to is advised, as it will benefit you in the end. Planning something with class fellow that is mutually beneficial to both on the academic front is possible today.

Love Focus: A relationship on the romantic front is likely to grow stronger through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Many issues on the family front may not be to your liking. So instead of brooding, make it a point to discuss them with parents or a family elder. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earning as the market seems favourable. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. Socially, you will be able to bond well even with strangers. Buying some financial assets are likely to make your day. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly.

Love Focus: You are likely to take positive steps to resurrect your love life and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Taking things lightly on the health front does not augur well for remaining fit. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health.A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. On the work front, you can go all out to impress the ones who matter with your career in mind. Homemakers will be able to remain within their budget, but still get much done on the home front. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. Some ambiguity may persist on the academic front, but you will manage to turn it to your advantage.

Love Focus: Lover may appear impulsive today, so tackle him or her with tact.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. You may have to cater to the needs and desires of a family elder today. You will feel adequately motivated to keep your focus on an impending important event. An impromptu travel is likely to get you some fresh air. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. You will need to be more tolerant of someone not listening to you on the family front. An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. Pending tasks at work appear insurmountable and may make you stay after office hours today. Problems being faced in organising something on the social front will be taken care of. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Family may not be in agreement to your suggestions, but you will manage to turn them around. A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. Faring well in whatever you have been tasked on the work front is foretold. Your well wishers are likely to leave no stone unturned to boost your image on the social front. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to make their mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower you with love to make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financial front appears favorable today allowing you to take some good decisions. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Good business contacts will help you reap rich rewards in terms of some lucrative deals. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition. It will be important to have the consent of all family members before implementing something on the domestic front. Meeting friends after a long break and exchanging gossip is likely to make the day perfect for some.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your rising prestige on the academic or professional front will keep you in a happy state of mind today. Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. You can get a bit concerned about the future of a family youngster. Let them be as they will beat their own path. Efforts put on the academic front are likely to fetch you good rewards. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased.

Love Focus: An old friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

