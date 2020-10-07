Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Self-motivation will work wonders in getting back in shape. You will find things going your way on the home front. A senior may test you at work, but don’t worry you will come out with flying colours! Your financial woes may require more patience to be dealt with. Enjoying success in something special on the academic front is foretold and will add to your prestige. There is a chance of accompanying someone exciting on a journey. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home

Love Focus: Newlyweds may take some more time to settle down independently.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It is a good idea to take up a job on the side to augment income. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Disturbance in work schedule cannot be ruled out today, but try to take it in your stride. A supportive family member is likely to ease your problems to a large extent, but at his or her own terms. You are likely to fare well in an exam or competition on the academic front. A pilgrimage will prove immensely fulfilling for the religious minded. Those who have applied for a house or plot may take a step nearer to acquisition.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may offer you friendship, but you may smell a rat!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. If you can take care of your health, the day will turn out to be a perfect one! An important responsibility entrusted to you at work will need to be discharged with utmost care, so as not to go wrong. You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Don’t leave anything half done on the academic front, as it can haunt you later. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. A friend may take you along on a trip, but you will be able to make your own arrangements.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Wealth comes your way in a most unexpected manner. Problems faced on the health front show sign of disappearing completely. It is best to wait and watch the developments taking place on the professional front, before making your move. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Accolades are in store for you on the academic front, thanks to your hard work and non-compromising attitude. Fun times are foreseen for those planning a small trip. This is a good time to invest in property, if you don’t possess one.

Love Focus: Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial security will encourage you to dream big. Some of you are likely to bounce back from bad health. Someone is out to upset your applecart on the family front by constant interference. Your go-getting attitude will make you a favourite of your seniors on the professional front. Your excellent preparation will find you leading the pack on the academic front. A business trip will give you enough time to plan a sightseeing tour. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good financial situation will encourage you to make plans to go in for something big. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. You will be able to remain in close touch with important people in your professional sphere. Getting your choice on the academic front will not be too difficult. Good news from a family youngster may get everyone in a celebratory mood. Those commuting long distance will find the going smooth.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Flashing gold credit cards and splurging is likely to give a high to the moneybags. Those ailing can expect their condition to improve. You will be able to motivate your team to give their best in an important project entrusted to you at work. A lot of activity is foreseen on the home front. A break you had been waiting for on the academic front may soon materialise. A journey by air or rail to meet relations or friends is foreseen for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those trying to repay a loan will be able to raise the resources. You are likely to create a healthy environment to remain fit. You will need to be persistent in driving across your point at work today. Arrival of a distant relation is likely to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Those pursuing higher studies will need to keep their ultimate goal in mind and work towards it. Much fun is in store for those planning a short break. A legal case or a property dispute may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Things that had been bothering you both on personal and professional fronts simply disappear.

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Think wisely before loaning money to a friend as early return of the same is not foreseen. Your innovative ideas will be well taken on the professional front. Good health is assured, as you take steps to become fit. Home front may soon become exciting, as you plan to hold family get together. Your mastery in your field on the academic front will enable you to come out with flying colours. Travel today may not be hassle free, so go prepared. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. You are likely to find yourself in a position of strength on the professional front. You may have to judge things correctly in a joint family situation to keep the domestic fabric intact. Something you have achieved on the academic front may make you feel mighty pleased with yourself. A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: You may find lover preoccupied and not attentive towards you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Hard work will be required by those wanting to enhance their income. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Increasing competition on the professional front may compel you to review your strategy. You will garner much goodwill by helping someone out of dire straits on the family front. Networking assumes importance on the academic front to link up with important people. You may get the opportunity to explore a new destination. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will benefit, as you adopt a healthier lifestyle. Your help to a family youngster will be much appreciated. You may resent a family member’s interference in your professional sphere. Shed your reluctance as you have enough funds now to indulge in a bit of luxury. Cross check any input that you receive on the academic front, before using it. You may be taken for a ride by someone you trust, so be cautious. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

