Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 7, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 06:48 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Health of those unwell will show a marked improvement. Experiencing togetherness with family will prove most enjoyable. Overcoming lack of self-esteem on the academic front is indicated. You will succeed in concealing a mistake at work, but don’t tell this to others! You will be judicious in your spending and will not tolerate any overspending. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time.

Love Focus: Remaining incommunicado with someone you love may scuttle your romantic efforts.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Getting motivated for achieving perfect figure is possible for some. A shift in parents’ or partner’s attitude will be most welcome. Something that you have done on the academic front is likely to be praised. You do commendably well in a project or exam and come out with flying colours. Some of you will be able to avoid a major expenditure by thinking out some other alternatives. A favourable verdict on a property under dispute can be expected by some. Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to pull at your heartstrings, but ushering in romance may prove difficult.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those suffering from health problems will need to take medical advice. Students may receive heartening news that is likely to make the parents proud. Expect a lion’s share in the division of property or distribution of money. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. You may get a bit concerned about spending money on someone you have hired, but don’t be hasty as you will get your returns soon. An exciting time is foreseen for those travelling to meet their near and dear ones. You may get a chance to improve your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: The more you are trying to come closer to someone on the romantic front, the more he or she appears to be drifting away, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Trying out something on the fitness front is possible, and it promises to bring you back in shape. Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities on the professional front. Financial front remains solid, but you must conserve money for the rainy day. You can become the talk of the town as youngsters try to emulate your success. Tendering the booking amount for a house is possible for some. Lagging behind on the academic front is possible, so pull up your socks now. At work, a situation may get out of hand, but you will manage to bring it under control.

Love Focus: You may make all sorts of excuses in the office just to be with lover and get away with it!

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will not go waste, as you continue to enjoy good health. Accompanying someone you click with is likely to make your journey entertaining. Putting in a few extra hours in moonlighting may be fatiguing, but will translate into big money. Spending time in the company of friends and neighbours will while away the lonely hours for the elders. An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly. Preparation for a competition on the academic front will move as per your plans. You add a feather to your cap by accomplishing a difficult task perfectly.

Love Focus: It will be difficult to read the mind of lover today, so don’t take any initiative at your end.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to resume a workout regimen that you had not been able to continue. Tagging along with someone on a trip may prove beneficial, but you will need to be persuasive enough to go along. Your performance on the academic front will be far from satisfactory. You can get hoodwinked by someone who is after your money, if you are not careful. You may have to put up with the fluctuating mood of spouse or a family member. A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind.

Love Focus: Honouring promises on the romantic front will help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You remain energetic, as you are able to follow an exercise regimen religiously. Domestic burden may fall on your shoulders in the absence of a helping hand. Your performance on the academic front is likely to come under praise. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities. Go right ahead to help someone monetarily, but ensure that he or she returns your money. A property transaction is likely to leverage the profits for real estate agents. You may be in a mood for a vacation and may drive off to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: You may deliberately organise something just to meet someone you love!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may choose an exercise regimen or may even join a health club to come back in shape. Those in two minds about developing a property must take a call now. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Professional front can find you confidently climbing the ladder of success. Chances of adding to your wealth may appear to those working on commission basis. You may feel a bit left out on things taking place on the domestic front. A little bit of effort will find you scaling new heights on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will take time for fruition, so don’t expect instant results.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Diet and exercise is good for health, but maintaining it may be difficult for some. Domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. Overcoming difficulties on the academic front will be an uphill task. Things may not go your way at work, if you don’t regain control of the workplace situation. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a comfortable position, as money flows in. There is much you can gain from a chance arising out of a property transaction. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and continuing their exercise regime. Taking a lift in somebody else’s vehicle may become necessary today. Your efforts on the academic front will get you positive results. Man management skills will help in sorting out a complicated issue involving employees. There is a need to exercise caution on the financial front, especially while investing. Something new and expensive is the likely new addition to your home this season. You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated.

Love Focus: Exchanging glances and messages may flag off a budding romance for some.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Your helping hand will be much appreciated by a friend or neighbour. You will need to pull up your socks on the professional front, as you can become answerable for something not done. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. Someone you like may accompany you on a long journey. You may have to restore someone’s confidence not faring well on the academic front. You are likely to get into the habit of saving and what you save is certain to come in handy on the rainy day.

Love Focus: Something tangible is likely to be achieved on the romantic front and will keep enthusiastic the whole day.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good bargaining while shopping will enable you to buy something extra with the money saved. Postponement of a meeting threatens to upset your programme, so consider before taking the decision. Fitness classes alone may not be of much use, keep your diet also under control. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. Lack of thorough planning may be your undoing on the academic front, so don’t take things lightly. A handsome commission is in store for real estate and commission agents. Those not adequately prepared for a journey can face difficulties.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to pour your heart out to lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

