How to setup the perfect backdrop for video calls

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:35 IST

Amid the lockdown as we have moved to working from home, official work meetings, get-togethers with friends and family, interactive workshops have shifted to video conferencing . And believe it or not, how we look on screen is a constant worry for many. While you may dress your best to look good on camera, it’s tough decision to make when it comes to choosing the right background for your call. Because, we are sure you don’t want to show the messy stack of clothes lying in your bedroom or flaunt the beautiful corner of your home but with almost no light!

To help you set the perfect background for your video calls, we speak to interior designers who suggest ways to rearrange the furniture, use open spaces, potted plants and light-coloured wall as ideal backdrops.

Manisha Hakim, associate and head, Interiors, Urbanscape Architects, recommends, “As a designer, I am personally meticulous about my choice of background on video chats/conferences and prefers books, artefacts, and green and open spaces. The books represent the essence of my work and reflect my personality, while the plants and greens of my balcony garden make me feel connected to the outside.” She also adds, “It is fairly simple to articulate any corner of one’s home with books/artefacts/artwork to create an interesting background. Also, setting semi-open spaces within one’s house as a backdrop can be quite refreshing.”

Besides the natural light of windows, the artificial soft lighting also helps in the even illumination of the speaker’s face in the absence of windows feels Pooja Ashley, co-founder of Ashleys. She suggests, “Accessorise the backdrops depending on the speaker’s personality and profession. Place a potted plant a bit off centre of the frame that adds to the aesthetic. Avoid full frames as the focus on the speaker gets distracted.”

Rakhee Bedi Kumar, founding principal, RSDA believes that when creating the ideal video conferencing spaces, the aim should be to make the room as comfortable as possible, putting less emphasis on the technology. She advises sitting in a room that has a muted-tone background, and says, “Soft, textured wall coverings, as well as smooth painted walls will work if colours are muted earth tones and the lighting is adjusted to suit, as they help reduce the strain on the camera’s capabilities and allow for better recognition of the participants.”

