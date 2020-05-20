e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / How to take care of your hair during the summers

How to take care of your hair during the summers

The summer season doesn’t have to be a season of bad hair days. With some extra care, you can sail through the humidity and restore your beautiful tresses.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 20, 2020 16:05 IST
Melroy Dickson
Melroy Dickson
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Follow a simple indoor hair routine and don’t complicate it with multiple products.
Follow a simple indoor hair routine and don’t complicate it with multiple products. (Unsplash)
         

The summer season doesn’t have to be a season of bad hair days. With some extra care, you can sail through the humidity and restore your beautiful tresses. While the harsh Indian summers are known to make your hair parched, the correct hair care routine will keep your tresses healthy, nourished and beautiful. Follow a simple indoor hair routine and don’t complicate it with multiple products. While you’re at it, don’t forget to get your daily intake of that much needed H20.

Cleanse and condition: Begin your hair care routine by cleansing your hair with a shampoo, best suited for your hair type and concerns Make sure that the water used is warm and avoid using extremely hot water – which may cause hair strands to break off. Follow it up with a nourishing conditioner that will keep the nutrients intact leaving you with soft and silky smooth hair.

Hydrate and nourish: Show your hair some tender love and care by using a hair mask once a week which will leave your hair deeply conditioned. Ensure that the mask you are using is formulated using nourishing ingredients like aloe vera for restoring hydration, which will help restore and rejuvenate dull hair. Use this post your conditioner and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Manage and transform: Tame unruly hair with a serum or leave-in cream which will protect your hair from humidity and the subsequent frizz. Apply on wet or dry hair and massage into your hair strands for frizz-free smooth tresses.

Repair and protect: Use products that are specially formulated to treat fragile hair, to maintain elasticity of hair and restore shine. Protect your tresses by avoiding common mistakes such as – using products without seeking advice from a professional, using thermal styling tools without using a heat protectant or using the wrong comb that can in turn cause damage (use different combs for detangling, styling, flattening frizz)

Coloured hair: For people with coloured hair, the summer calls for some extra care as the heat can make the already dry hair even more dry and lead to dullness. Make sure you use products that are specially made for coloured hair and address the concerns of dull and dry hair to give shine and vibrancy. This will also help in maintaining the longevity of the colour and reduce fading.

Melroy Dickson is General Manager – Education, MATRIX

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In