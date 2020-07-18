e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Hypercholesterolemia: Low-carb diet beneficial for people with high cholesterol

Hypercholesterolemia: Low-carb diet beneficial for people with high cholesterol

People with hypercholesterolemia (a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels two-four times higher than the average person) should eliminate, or reduce carbohydrates from their diet instead of fats.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

People with hypercholesterolemia (a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels two-four times higher than the average person) should eliminate, or reduce carbohydrates from their diet instead of fats, according to recent research.

Organisations, including the American Heart Association, have suggested that they avoid eating food from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and cheese, and to avoid coconut oil.

An international team of experts on heart disease and diet, including five cardiologists, reviewed dietary guidelines for people with familial hypercholesterolemia. They say they couldn’t find any justification for health experts to recommend a low saturated fat diet.

“For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet,” said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida.

“Our study showed that a more ‘heart-healthy’ diet is one low in sugar, not saturated fat,” Diamond added.

Diamond and his co-authors say following a low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease, such as those who are overweight, hypertensive and diabetic.

Their findings are consistent with another paper recently published in the “Journal of the American College of Cardiology,” which provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes, and sweets, should be minimized, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

