In the age of compact living, Indian minimalist home decor is like a breath of fresh air

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:56 IST

Elemental, sleek designs are spelling the homes of the future, and minimalists are making the most of their money by keeping it simple, yet stylish. As the average Indian begins to travel more and start independent lives sooner than ever, minimalism begins to reflect in their homes.

“The Japanese are living examples of minimalism, and Scandinavians showcase a sense of minimalism in their home decor. It’s mainly being stripped of any superfluous elements, colours, shapes, and textures. With more and more compact living nowadays, the cleanliness and openness that a minimalist design provides is like a breath of fresh air,” said Sameer A.M., CEO, Bonito Designs.

This trend of owning fewer possessions is slowly taking to India, a country which loves to hold on to material things as memories or, well, in hopes of later use.

How is minimalism coming in?

Increased exposure to global cultures and lifestyles via travelling and social media has created awareness about this lifestyle, says Sameer.

“Indian minimalists are not entirely walking away from purchases. Rather they are making smarter choices and regulating what they are bringing into their homes.”

With constraints in living spaces and the need to relocate as work demands, young corporate Indians are now adapting minimalism without even realising it. What’s more is that it’s not just the footloose millennials changing their lifestyle, families are also seeing the need to cut down on extravagant furniture and decor that take up too much space.

“With families moving into smaller spaces as per their need, they are on the lookout for simplistic interiors that will serve the purpose of functionality and aesthetics.”

As they focus on functionality, furniture and decor purchases get smart and multi-purpose. Here are the top trends: for Indian homes

1. Choosing earthy neutral schemes

An all-white colour scheme is the norm of minimalist design but can be a nightmare to maintain in Indian homes. Indian minimalists are opting for neutral tones like beiges, greys and browns that are easier to maintain in the Indian climate.

2. Using colour as focal elements

Colours are mandatory in Indian homes but in minimalist ones, colours are being used sparsely as focal elements to cut through the dominating neutral palette.

3. Doing away with heavy wooden structures

Traditional wooden heirloom furniture have no space in Indian minimalist homes. The heavy wooden showcases are being groomed into sleeker versions to complement the fine lines of the design style.

4. Storing smart to simplify

Creating just the right amount of storage is essential in an Indian household to keep only a select few items on display and simplify the space as compared to usually complex Indian-style interiors.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

