International Chocolate Day: The sinful treat, like you have never had it before

We don’t need a single day or a reason to celebrate our love for chocolate, but when someone says it is International Chocolate Day, we can’t help but think of ways to innovate with it. When it comes to chocolate pairings, we have all read about chillies, balsamic vinegar, rosemary and even garlic, all of which have been used in combination with chocolate. And closer home, desi chefs are putting a delicious spin to classic recipes. From chocolate gol gappas filled with chocolate shake and seasonal fruits to chocolate prawn tempura, there are some really fun recipes doing the rounds. So, have a happy, sinfully chocolatey day, and don’t forget to floss!

Chocolate and Chilli

Chocolate and chilli kheer.

The pairing of chocolate and chilli, while not a new one, is a tricky one to attain. And to put it in kheer and innovate on an intrinsically Indian sweet dish can add just the right kick you would need to break the taste. This recipe, by Sumit Goyal of Gastronomica, makes use of cocoa, vanilla extract and chopped Kashmiri chillies.

Chocolate and Vodka

Chocolate martini.

Snooze your summer woes with a glass of chocolate martini. There’s a spirit for every chocolate, and make a match that goes best with your tastebuds. This chocolate martini by executive chef Abhijeet Thakre of Taj Gurugram, uses vodka, creme de cacao and chocolate sauce.

Mousse au Chocolat

Chocolate mousse.

Mousse au chocolat is best served with Chantilly and strawberry sauce. The tartness of the strawberry helps bring out the flavours of the mousse. Created by pastry chef Vivek Chauhan of The Imperial, the mousse is gluten-free and sugar-free.

Chocolate Dosa

Chocolate dosa.

While we have heard of and tasted chocolate pancakes and crepes, chocolate dosa is a tribute to Indian cuisine. Cooked like a regular dosa, this dish can have any type of chocolate syrup, creme or ganache spread over it. Chef Aman Puri of Imly has made this dosa by coating it with chocolate creme and dark chocolate.

Chocolate Gol Gappas

Chocolate gol gappas.

An ode to the quintessential desi street food, chocolate gol gappas, by chef Ram Datt Bhatt of Nukkad Cafe and Bar, uses a concoction made of milk, chocolate syrup and coffee instead of khatta-meetha paani. Freshly chopped seasonal fruits can be used for filling.

Prawn Chocolate Tempura

Prawn chocolate tempura.

Prawn chocolate tempura is a fiery seafood treat made with mild bhut jholokia and dark chocolate. Hints of mustard and sesame seeds add a crunch to it. Chef Chanchal Dutta of Molecule serves it on a bed of sweet and spicy white chocolate bhel.

