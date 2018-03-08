International Women’s Day: Ladies, pamper yourself with this expert guide to skincare

Packed work schedules, managing a home, and generally being a superwoman can take a toll on your skin and mane health. Like it or not, stress does reflect on the face and the body — in dark circles, malnourished skin, dull hair, and more. However, investing long hours in beauty regimes can be tiring. When time is of essence, it becomes imperative to improvise and come up with quick fixes that can easily revitalise your body.

“It’s not only about looking good, but also feeling great, getting rid of the signs of stress and combating fatigue. Packs and body wraps can revitalise the skin,” says beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, recipient of the World’s Greatest Woman Entrepreneur Award for beauty.

Serums are also a great source of rejuvenation. “I have two go-to serums — vitamin C serum and hyaluronic serum— which can be used daily. Use the vitamin C serum first and after a gap of 10-15 minutes, the hyaluronic serum,” says beauty expert Ambika Pillai.

REFRESH YOUR FACE

Husain shares a home remedy made with readily available ingredients. “Mix honey and yoghurt, and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this mixture on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. It helps moisturise your skin, removes tan, and adds a glow,” says Husain. This face pack can be made in no time and without adding to your stress.

REJUVENATE YOUR HAIR

“There are many ways to keep your hair looking and feeling healthy — using herbs is one of them,” says Pillai. Bhringraj and Indian gooseberry (amla) are proven to prevent hair loss and premature greying. “Infuse these herbs in coconut oil and wrap a hot towel around your oiled head to help open pores and enhance absorption,” Pillai suggests. Not only is it good for hair health, but a head massage with this will help get rid of stress. You can store the herb-infused oil for future use, saving more time.

REINVIGORATE THE BODY

For the body, Husain suggests using bath salts to make sure the nourishment is maximum, and de-stressing is in focus. “Take 1 1/2 cups Epsom salts, 3/4 cup bicarbonate of soda, dried rose petals and oats. Tie it all up in a bundle and put it in a tub of water. It helps remove fatigue and refreshes the body,” she says.

Another recipe Husain shares is for a body wrap that envelops the body in a rich cocoon of oils. “Mix ripe papaya and cucumber pulp with one teaspoon of wheatgerm oil and five drops of geranium oil. Add oats, ground almonds, and orange juice to this mixture. Apply all over your body, lie on a plastic sheet, and wrap it around yourself. Rinse off after 30 minutes,” she says.

