International Yoga Day 2020: ‘Yoga is like the sea, never-ending, the more you explore, the more you study’

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:22 IST

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he pitched for World Yoga Day at United General Assembly in 2014. The age-old Indian practice has since then been slowly but surely flourishing in the modern minds and has made its mark at an international level. Scores of people from all quarters of the world are enthused to mark the coming sixth edition of International Yoga Day; to be observed on June 21.

Connected to the deep traditional strings, the concept of Yoga is being widely recognised overseas, binding people from different wakes of life to engage in the holistic approach of health and well-being, explained Grand Master Akshar, an internationally acclaimed Yoga master, philanthropist, spiritual guru, lifestyle coach, and author.

Akshar, who has trained many renowned personalities including the multifaceted Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, in interaction with ANI noted that: “Yoga is a vast concept, and the proposal of a world yoga day from a high profile personality from India, like that of Prime Minister has only contributed to its wider-recognition. The number of Yoga enthusiasts has only doubled over these years. “

Hailing from the Himalayas, Grand Master Akshar has also trained legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, wrestling champions-sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, International athlete - Padma Shri Awardee Bajrang Puniya, to name a few.

“Yoga is like a sea; it is never-ending. The more you explore, the more you study. Now, the whole world is aware of the power of meditation. The only way to understand the vast energy our universe behold is through proper meditation” says Akshar.

However, he stressed on taking up proper guidance, or a detailed study about the structure of meditation. Ideally, it should be learned from someone who is practicing, to grow, elevate, and understand energy.

Taking cues from his personal experience, Akshar who has trained more than 10,00,000 practitioners globally through online and offline platforms, says many practitioners who have been doing yoga for 30 years but still approach him to get their training started right from the beginning. The reason he says is “abrupt start” to the practice in the first place due to the immediate satisfaction Yoga provides.

Akshar whose mission and vision are to aid people with the tools and learnings to ‘live their best potential life’ has lately trained one lakh students under his social service campaign ‘Yoga is for All’.

“From kids to grown-ups, to unhealthy and the fit, yoga is for everyone. Practice yoga by nourishing what your body and mind demands,” she said.

“We design postures and structures of yoga per what the practitioner’s concern is. For children, it will be better if they do yoga that involves more moving postures. The same would not apply to old age people who find difficulty in doing so. Hence there are different types of yoga for different people, but the beauty is, yoga is for everyone,” he added.

The initial step that any form of yoga demands is to make oneself ‘shaant’ (calm), then enrich the knowledge to make the practice more “defined and refined”.

A whole transformation of the individual is possible only after attaining the complete knowledge, which can be done only through proper guidance from an expert.

Akshar explained: “There is a vital need to spread a strong awareness of yoga, as it nourishes, enriches the whole being, physically and mentally. However, it is of no doubt that the concept and brilliance of yoga have reached globally with many filled with zeal to practice Yoga and reap its maximum benefits,”

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day comes with a theme of “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family,” which only adds to the fact that Yoga is for everyone and can be done anywhere.

“Once you find the harmony, and understand who the “self” is, the place doesn’t matter. One can do Yoga anywhere, it is all about creating and understanding the energy around,” said Akshar, who has also written the book ‘Yoga Namaskar,’ a documented reveal of the seven namaskars.

So, on this International Yoga Day, do not hesitate to roll out your yoga mat, in the comfort of your home, and empower the energy within you.

